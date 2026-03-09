AJ Brown's 4-Team 'Wish List' Reportedly Revealed for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been at the center of trade rumors for weeks at this point centered around star wide receiver AJ Brown.

While this is the case, Brown is still in Philadelphia with no end in sight at the moment. It's been clear throughout the offseason that the Eagles have had a big ask for him with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reporting that the Eagles have wanted a "Quinnen Williams-like" package. Clearly, the Eagles' asking price has not been met quite yet.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that he is "skeptical" that the gap will be bridged at this point. On top of this, Breer reported that he heard that Brown's "wish list" has included the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

The Eagles superstar is still being talked about left and right

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"While we’re on the Eagles, the A.J. Brown situation feels like it’s at a standstill," Breer wrote. "The comp I’ve heard for Philly’s ask is the 2022 Davante Adams trade between the Raiders and Packers.. Adams was 29 when that deal was done, and he went for Vegas’s first- and second-round picks in ’22. I’m not sure anyone will go that far to get him, since I’ve heard other teams used the Bills-Texans’ 2024 Stefon Diggs trade as a comp. Diggs went for a Day 3 pick swap in ’24 and a ’25 second-round pick, a far cry from what Green Bay got for Adams. ...

"That’s why I’m starting to get skeptical about the aforementioned gap being bridged. Brown’s camp has certainly done its homework on interested teams, and I’ve heard that the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs and Patriots were on his wish list. Buffalo, having done the deal for Moore, is no longer involved. I don’t think the Chargers are either, with their focus on the offensive line and the edge positions (with a big chunk of money/cap now gone to Mack). And ditto on the Chiefs, who are zeroed in on the running back spot, and have a desire to replenish the roster with the picks they got in the McDuffie trade.'

The rumors are loud, and have been the loudest with the Patriots. But Brown currently is still a member of the Eagles will no end in sight.