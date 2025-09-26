Eagles-Falcons Trade Speculation Is Worth Philly's Attention
The Philadelphia Eagles have added some high-impact pieces already this season.
Philadelphia went out and acquired Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Za'Darius Smith in free agency. Smith specifically has looked very solid right away in two games played for the Eagles. He has a half-sack and four tackles in two games so far. His role hasn't been huge yet with Smith playing 33.3 percent of the defensive snaps Week 2 and then 36.4 percent of the defensive snaps Week 3, but Smith has already looked like a positive pickup.
With how aggressive the Eagles' front office is, there's already been plenty of chatter about what the next move could be for the team. For example, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said earlier in the week that Philadelphia "might not be done" at cornerback.
"Injuries over the next month could be the big determining factor, but I usually start these conversations with the most aggressive general managers," Fowler said. "Philadelphia's Howie Roseman and Houston's Nick Caserio have been among the most active dealmakers in recent years. While Roseman is usually trying to add, Caserio and the 0-3 Texans could be a few losses away from wanting to deal players for picks. I still think the Eagles might not be done at cornerback and could survey the market."
Should the Eagles give the Falcons a call?
Cornerback is the Eagles' most obvious -- and arguably only need -- at this point. But, who could be a potential fit? Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints made a solid suggestion: Mike Ford Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons.
"Trade target: Mike Ford Jr., CB, Atlanta Falcons," Bassett said. "The Philadelphia Eagles already traded for Tank Bigsby, which provides much-needed Saquon Barkley insurance. Next, they need to add cornerback depth. The team lost defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry in the offseason. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are exciting young players, but the depth behind them and Adoree Jackson could be tested this season. The Falcons have some young cornerbacks, so perhaps they'd be willing to part with Mike Ford Jr."
Ford is 30 years old and is an eight-year NFL veteran. Throughout his career so far, Ford has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and the Falcons. The Falcons are 1-2 on the season so far. The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 4th. Ford isn't a big-name player, but he has held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.4 percent completion percentage throughout his career so far on 101 targets. He's allowed just nine touchdowns in coverage in eight years. This is the type of move that could help the Eagles and is at least realistic.
There's always speculation out there throughout the NFL season, but most of it is always just noise that isn't realistic. This is just speculation, but also is the type of move Eagles fans should be on the look out for.
