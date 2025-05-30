Eagles Can Afford All-Pro After Bryce Huff Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles reporteldy are moving on from defensive end Bryce Huff.
It didn't seem likely that he was going to be traded due to his big contract, but the Eagles were reportedly able to swing a trade on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick," Schefter said. "The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets."
ESPN's Field Yates shared afterward that this move will save the Eagles roughly $8 million in cash and over $15 million in cap space for 2025.
"The cap specifics of this deal: The Eagles declined Bryce Huff's $15.58M fully guaranteed option bonus, which turned it into base salary," Yates said. "Philadelphia then turned $9.05M of that base salary into a signing bonus, which allows San Francisco to take on the remaining money ($7.95M).
"In sum, the Eagles save $7.95M in cash and create north of $15M in 2025 cap space. San Francisco will inherit the final two years of Huff's deal, owing him $7.95M in cap and cash for this year."
This move is nearly perfect for the Eagles. Philadelphia is loaded with pass rushers to replace him internally and now has more cap space to work with. With the extra cap space, there's now one obvious move ahead: All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.
He made it clear that he was interested in joining the Eagles but hasn't been signed yet. Now, there's even more cap space to work with. Why not send the cash right to the Pro Bowl safety?