Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety

Veteran Anthony Harris visited with the Eagles on Monday in the wake of the Reed Blankenship injury

The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.

The Middle Tennessee State product hurt himself with 6:33 left in the second quarter during a nine-yard Saquon Barkley run with the Eagles already on top 21-0.

Further tests early Monday morning revealed a low-grade sprain, according to NFL Media, indicating a week-to-week injury not serious enough to where Blankenship would be a candidate for injured reserve.

Simple math indicates that would mean Blankenship will likely miss one to three weeks with the injury.

“Reed has done a really nice job,” Nick Sirianni said at his Monday afternoon press conference. “I think that's been very evident, that Reed has played good football while he's been in there.

"It was a shame that he had to leave (Sunday's) game because every snap that Reed gets it feels like he just keeps getting better with every snap that he gets in his young career. Hopefully, he'll be back soon and continue to get those reps.

“But I think things Reed has done since he stepped into the lineup has been really nice. He can hit. He can cover. He can take the ball away. He's smart. He's fast. He's physical. We're happy we have him, that's for sure.”

K’Von Wallace replaced Blankenship in the lineup against the Giants and played the final 46 defensive snaps, finishing with five tackles.

With Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) not eligible to return until at least Jan. 1 against his old team, the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles could be looking to an old friend for some help at the position.

Anthony Harris, a 2021 starter pegged for his second season leading the secondary before the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson on the eve of the regular season, was in for a visit on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo.

“We'll see if we need to do something with safety,” said Sirianni. “ I know (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Howie (Roseman) and his guys, we've already talked about it. They're on top of anything we need to fill the roster. Howie works diligently to put this team in the best position to win, just like we do as coaches to put players in position to succeed.

“Howie is going to try to put us as coaches and as a team in positions to succeed by the players that he gets in here and the depth that he gets in here and the right amount of practice people that he gets in here. He's working at all levels to do that”.

With no starting spot and younger reserves who could better help on special teams like Blankenship and Wallace, the Eagles made the decision to release Harris, 31.

The twists and turns continued from there as Harris originally agreed to return to Philadelphia’s practice squad before reversing course and asking the Eagles to release him again.

The request came because Denver and GM George Paton, someone who Harris had a long history with from their days together in Minnesota, wanted Harris on their PS.

Harris was ultimately promoted to the active roster by the Broncos on Nov. 8 but was released on Dec. 6.

The Virginia product originally signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles and was a starter for the entire 2021 season, playing 14 games and amassing 72 tackles with an interception, and three passes defended.

He re-signed for about half that amount to come back but the Eagles decided to pull the trigger on Marcus Epps at one safety slot and then acquired Gardner-Johnson, which made Harris expendable.

The Eagles are currently an NFL-best 12-1 and became the first team to clinch a postseason berth with the win over the Giants on Sunday.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen