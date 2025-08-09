Eagles' D-Line Coach Expresses Confidence In Up-and-Coming Player
PHILADELPHIA - There isn’t much doubt in Clint Hurtt’s voice when discussing emerging third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, a player having a big summer for the Eagles, and one expected to be a difference-maker on the interior of the defensive front.
Asked by Eagles On SI what resonated with Ojomo’s game, Hurtt, a former defensive coordinator in Seattle before arriving to the Eagles on Vic Fangio's staff last season, started with the work ethic of the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Nigerian native.
“Effort and energy,” Hurtt said.
Ojomo is also just 23 despite having a full college career and two years as a professional under his belt. That’s because Ojomo enrolled as a 16-year-old at the University of Texas after starting kindergarten at 3 at a British school in Nigeria.
The accelerated learning curve is in Ojomo’s DNA at this point and his ability to learn quickly and effectively has traveled with him to the football field.
“His awareness as a football player to recognize blocking schemes, to communicate protections, where the games are, he's at the point now where he can come to the sidelines and be able to tell me, ‘Hey, coach they are sitting on this, what about this?’ Hurtt explained. “Those [attributes] are you starting to turn into a coach on the field with his level of intelligence.”
Having a high football IQ is always an advantage but any player needs a foundation built on their athletic ability.
Ojomo also clears that bar easily.
In a small sample size last year, Ojomo had one of the best pressure percentages for any interior defensive lineman.
The speed and quickness are obvious with Ojomo but Hurtt also noted the “length”, “and “violence in his hands.”
The final piece to the puzzle is confidence.
“[His] confidence level [is high], because he knows he can do [all] those things and he's right and when we have those discussions, it's impressive to see him do that now,” Hurtt said.
And confidence is a two-way street, and the Eagles have an almost eerie belief in Ojomo despite just 456 defensive snaps in his first two seasons and no sacks unless you count the postseason takedown of Matthew Stafford in the divisional round of the playoffs.
With Jordan Davis, once the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, Hurtt's was more tempered.
"He's ready to go and contribute and keep competing," the DL coach said.
With Ojomo, it's a different story.
“He's an every-down player,” Hurtt said of Ojomo. “We don't see him as a role guy."
MORE NFL: Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 11: A ‘Pick Ricks’ And A Practice Debut