Eagles Edge Rusher's 'Baby' Is 'Ready To Go'
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith wanted no part of any shoulder talk as he embarks on his second season as a professional.
Smith is believed to have undergone what has been called a “maintenance procedure” on his troublesome right shoulder issue dating back to his days at Georgia.
When Smith injured the shoulder in the preseason last summer, there was some debate on whether the injury was related to a pec tear he suffered during his final season with the Bulldogs or something involved with the actual shoulder.
Ultimately, Smith described it more of a “stinger,” and offered up quite a description of what had been going on with him.
“You could say it’s scar tissue, something simple like (that),” Smith said. “I don’t really want to get too deep into it. But it’s my baby and I take care of it every day. Sometimes she works and sometimes she don’t.”
That was not all that reassuring but Smith returned after a host of missed practices to play all 17 regular-season games and the playoff encounter after his rookie campaign. He didn’t play a lot on defense – 204 snaps over those 18 games – but added 269 more on special teams, albeit often playing with a harness on his baby.
Smith declined to talk about whatever he was fighting through last season earlier this week.
“I had no problems health-wise,” Smith claimed. “I’m just ready to play football, ready to fly around.”
Instead, Smith chalked up the slow start to his career as the No. 30 overall pick to the natural evolution of a young player.
“You know, it’s a learning curve,” said Smith. “A lot of people think you’re supposed to come into the league and dominate, and do all of this and that. I have the same hopes and dreams that everyone has for me. I want to get 10-plus sacks and do all of that. But realistically, it’s a learning curve.”
When pressed and asked directly “How’s the shoulder?” Smith again deflected.
“ Oh, it’s amazing. It’s ready to go. Can’t wait to use it,” he smiled.
When the surgery was brought up Smith lifted his arm before adding “We all struggle with our own battles internally, but it’s ready to go.”
The best-case scenario is that the procedure Smith did have cleaned up any issues and that Year 2 will be about improving on the field with no physical hurdles.
“I’m coming in this year at 245. I was about 238 last year,” Smith said. “... I’m coming in a little more bulky. … I just want to get there, just personally. Me and Coach Wash [edge rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn] talked about it, and he feels comfortable with that.
"He said, ‘as long as I keep my speed, we good.’”
