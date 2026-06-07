Where Every Eagles Draft Pick Stands On The Depth Chart Heading Into Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp begins for the Philadelphia Eagles this week, two days where the coaching staff can get a good evaluation of the roster before the summer break.

With over two months of the offseason workout program in the books, mandatory minicamp is like the end of school. Summer vacation is almost here for the players, especially the rookies that have bene working nonstop since the start of summer practice in their final year of college ball -- last year.

A lot has been thrown at the rookies' plate, and mandatory minicamp is an excellent opportunity to test their knowledge against the established veterans. This is an early test for the rookies, but a good one to see where they stand.

With the two-day mandatory minicamp session beginning this week, where do the rookies stand on the depth chart?

Makai Lemon (1st round)

Lemon is currently out for the rest of OTAs with a hamstring injury. He's supposed to be back by the start of training camp in late July, having six weeks to rest up.

Lemon was getting reps with the first team at wide receiver prior to his injury. He's battling with Dontayvion Wicks for the WR2 spot, but Wicks is the front runner with Lemon's injury. The battle will pick up again this summer.

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Stowers will battle for the TE2 job as he'll be the long-term replacement for Dallas Goedert. Johnny Mundt is the TE2 heading into minicamp, but Stowers will be getting some looks there.

This is more of a mix-and-match this summer between Mundt and Stowers, and how the Eagles want to use their TE2 -- and in which personnel. Stowers will get an excellent challenge with Mundt for playing time.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

Bell has been taking first team reps at right tackle with Lane Johnson not present in the voluntray portion of minicamp. Bell is expected to slide into the second team at right tackle come the mandatory portion.

Is Bell the No. 3 tackle over Fred Johnson? That will be an intriguing battle to watch this summer.

Cole Payton (5th round)

The Eagles are pretty set at quarterback, as the current battle is Tanner McKee splitting the QB2 reps with Andy Dalton. There's increased speculation McKee could be traded this summer, which is why Dalton is taking the majority of the QB2 reps in the open OTA practices to the media.

Payton is splitting QB3 reps now, as he's the QB4 on the depth chart. He'll be the QB3 at the start of the season if the Eagles trade a quarterback.

Micah Morris (6th round)

Morris is battling for the No. 3 guard spot on the roster, and he's taken reps as with the secodn team at right guard. Willie Lampin and Hollin Pierce have bene lined up at left guard, so this job apprers to be Morris's to lose.

The Eagles could use some veteran depth at guard, but is all dependent on how Morris plays this spring. He's battling for a 53-man roster spot.

Cole Wisniewski (7th round)

Wisniewski is battling with Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, and J.T. Gray for a starting spot at safety, currently playing with the second team at safety behind Epps.

Of the draft picks with a chance to start in Week 1, Wisniewski may have a better shot than Lemon based on the Eagles' need at safety. That could change with a trade this summer, but Wisniewski is on the secodn team for now.

Uar Bernard (7th round)

Bernard is on the third team at defensive tackle, as he's still learning how to play football. He's expected to stay there this season as he develops into an NFL player, as the Eagles are expected to have a 53-man roster spot for him.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, which is a major advantage for Bernard. Being on the third team is very good at this stage in his development.

Keyshawn James-Newby (7th round)

James-Newby is a long shot to make the roster, based on how deep the Eagles are at pass rusher. he'll battle Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for a roster spot, but so will Kenya's Joshua Weru and Ta'Quon Graham.

Listed on the third team behind Arnold Ebiketie, James-Newby will really need to stand out this summer in order to make the 53-man roster. There is a roster spot open at pass rusher.