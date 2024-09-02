Eagles' Exec Says Green Is A Go For Fans In Sao Paulo
PHILADELPHIA - There has been a lot of misinformation about the color green and the fans being able to wear the color and feel safe at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil this Friday.
Green happens to be in the color scheme of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, who will meet in the NFL's first game in South America.
The Eagles, technically the host, will be ditching the color for Friday’s game, instead wearing white jerseys with black helmets and pants for the first time. The visiting “Packers” will wear green and none of it has to do with Corinthians and its top rival SE Palmeiras, which has the green kits local Corinthians fans dislike.
Assistant GM Jon Ferrari was the Eagles' frontman regarding the logistics of the Brazil trip and explained the organization’s uniform decision before practice on Monday.
"We chose the color,” Ferrari said. “We sort of looked, and again, [owner] Jeffrey [Lurie's] leadership on this: [Corinthians] is the host team, right? They're black and white. That's their color scheme. And all throughout that stadium is black and white there.”
As the designated home team the Eagles are paying homage to their hosts Corinthians.
“We thought the uniform combination that we've never worn before was a unique nod to them, and it got us away from the green jersey,” Ferrari said. “I wouldn't say that we were prohibited from wearing the green jersey, anything like that. ...The uniqueness of the game, the uniqueness of the color combination was what made that decision."
Ferrari also noted that while a lot has been made of the Corinthians-Palmeiras rivalry, wearing green to the game in Sao Paulo is not of great concern from a safety standpoint.
“Yes, it’s safe for the fans,” Ferrari said.
MORE NFL: Eagles Working to Remove Counterfeit Kamala Harris Political Ads