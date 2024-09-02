Eagles Today

Eagles Working to Remove Counterfeit Kamala Harris Political Ads

Counterfeit ads intimating that the Eagles are supporting Kamala Harris for president went viral Monday.

John McMullen

Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles aren’t taking sides in any political debate and working to remove counterfeit ads that imply the organization is endorsing Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.

A series of posters appeared in Philadelphia on Labor Day, depicting Vice President Harris in an Eagles helmet with the declaration that she is the official candidate of the popular NFL team.

A league source denied that the Eagles had endorsed any political candidate and the team then quickly released a statement via social media saying “We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed.” 

The posters went viral on social media and feature an illustration of Harris holding a football, with the words “official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles” below her first name. 

Posters were spotted at 16th and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia, as well as 18th Street, JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, according to CBS News.

The NFL is often perceived to back “progressive policies” typically tied to the Democrat Party but only encourages NFL fans to register to vote and cast a ballot through NFL Votes, a “leaguewide, nonpartisan initiative” since 2020.

MORE NFL: Toes and Tape: How All-Pro RT Lane Johnson Is Helping the Eagles' Locker Room

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News