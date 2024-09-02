Eagles Working to Remove Counterfeit Kamala Harris Political Ads
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles aren’t taking sides in any political debate and working to remove counterfeit ads that imply the organization is endorsing Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.
A series of posters appeared in Philadelphia on Labor Day, depicting Vice President Harris in an Eagles helmet with the declaration that she is the official candidate of the popular NFL team.
A league source denied that the Eagles had endorsed any political candidate and the team then quickly released a statement via social media saying “We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed.”
The posters went viral on social media and feature an illustration of Harris holding a football, with the words “official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles” below her first name.
Posters were spotted at 16th and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia, as well as 18th Street, JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, according to CBS News.
The NFL is often perceived to back “progressive policies” typically tied to the Democrat Party but only encourages NFL fans to register to vote and cast a ballot through NFL Votes, a “leaguewide, nonpartisan initiative” since 2020.
