Eagles Get Key Endorsement From Superstar
One of the biggest stories of the offseason has been the future of the "Tush Push."
The Philadelphia Eagles are known for the play, but it is one that can be run by every team in the National Football League. Philadelphia is the team that has found the most success with it to the point that the majority of the league voted to ban the play this offseason. While this is the case, the vote fell just short and the play is surviving into the 2025 season.
There have been plenty of people who have come out against the play, but Buffalo Bills superstar and reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Allen is the latest to endorse the play in an interview with Sports Illustrated and shared by Liam McKeone.
"I'm a big believer in if you can't stop it, keep running it, right?," Allen said. "I think that there's a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn't have the same success. Because, one, they maybe don't practice it enough or, two, they don't have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don't feel like it should be banned.
"I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don't really sway one way or the other. I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we'll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don't like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?"
The Bills actually have found some success running the play with Allen under center but Buffalo voted for the play to be banned.