Eagles Inactives OverShadowed By Who Is Playing For Cowboys

Despite an injury report littered with Eagles early last week, everyone is healthy and ready to go in Week 10.

Ed Kracz

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As expected, the Eagles are healthy for their NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, so the list of inactives isn't much of a surprise. Sitting out will be cornerback Eli Ricks, safety Tristin McCollum, and offensive linemen Darian Kinard and Trevor Keegan.

Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee wll serve as the emrgency QB, as he always does.

The Eagles' injury report early last week was littered with players, but it cleared up as the week went on. Even linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren, who was listed as questionable on Friday with a concussion was upgraded to no-game status on Saturday.

Last week, the Eagles played without veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who had a groin innjury. Slay will return, which means a return to the bench of Isaiah Rodgers, who played well in Slay's absence in the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

As for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is out, as expected, and Cooper Rush will start at quaeterback. Also inactive for Dallas is cornerback DaRon Bland, who has yet to play this season.

The big news for the Cowboys, though, is that Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are expected to play. Parsons is expected to be on snap count after making his return from a high ankle sprain. He missed the last four games after suffering his injury on Sept. 26 in a 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

The Eagles will have a quick turnaround before playing their next game on Thursday night when they host the Washington Commanders, who entered Week 10 in first place in the division with a 7-2 record.

