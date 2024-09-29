Eagles Inactives Vs. Bucs Include Several Injured Players
The Eagles inactives for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers consist of mostly the injured and one with a personal matter.
Those injured players, of course, are receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion), and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion). Linebacker Devin White is out due to a personal matter.
White was drafted fifth overall by the Bucs in 2019 and played five seasons for them before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency. He hasn’t played a single snap since his signing after losing what looked to be his, a starting job after a training camp filled with mostly first-team reps.
Also inactive for the Eagles were offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, defensive tackle Byron Young, and quarterback Tanner McKee, who will serve as the emergency backup should something happen to both Jane Hurts and Kenny Pickett during the course of the game.
Brown will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice on Friday for the first time since Sept. 12, but just ran routes on air. Smith will miss just his third regular-season game since being drafted in 2010.
The Eagles elevated a pair of receivers from the practice squad to make up for their absence – Parris Campbell and John Ross.
Ross’ last game in the NFL came in December of 2021 as a member of the New York Giants. He opted to comeback from retirement this past summer and spent training camp with the Eagles until he suffered a concussion in the final week and was ultimately released on the league’s cutdown day.
The Eagles will also rely on another player who hasn’t made a start since 2021, and that is Fred Johnson, who will step in at right tackle for Lane Johnson. Fred’s last start was one game in 2021 and this will be just the ninth start of a career that began in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida.
The Eagles and Bucs enter the game with 2-1 records and the Eagles will hope next week's bye will help them get their key players back when the Cleveland Browns visit Lincoln Financial Field for just their second home game of the season on Oct. 13.
