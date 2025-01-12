Eagles Injury Updates: What To Expect For Wild Card Round
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon and will look to be at pretty much full strength.
There has been a lot of chatter about the team's health heading into the pivotal Wild Card Round clash against Green Bay, but the Eagles are in a good spot now. Philadelphia's biggest question mark of the week was quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was dealing with a concussion, but was cleared and is ready to go.
Star receiver AJ Brown missed some practice time this week due to a banged up knee, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to be fully ready to go for Sunday's tilt.
Another big question mark for the Eagles has been the health of fellow star receiver DeVonta Smith. He's been dealing with a back injury and also missed time throughout the week. While this is the case, he wasn't listed on the injury report for the game and seems to also be fully ready to go.
The team has ruled guard Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Byron Young are out for the Wild Card Round clash, but haven't ruled anyone else yet at this time. It seems like the Eagles are going to be very close to full strength for the tilt which should give them an advantage.
The Packers are dealing with some injuries of their own and have a handful of players questionable for the game and already have ruled out receiver Christian Watson. Philadelphia seems to be the healthier team.
