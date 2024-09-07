Eagles' Jalen Hurts Blasts Field After Slippery Night Vs. Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had a good night on Friday.
After months of waiting, the Eagles kicked off the 2024 National Football League against the Green Bay Packers. Philadelphia had a slow start to the contest as it attempted to get its footing in Brazil, but it was able to get it going in time to win the game.
The Eagles ultimately were able to come out victorious in the Week 1 clash, 34-29 over the Packers. It wasn't easy at points. Both teams had to adjust to the new field and players were slipping around at points.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed the field conditions after the game.
"I mean, y'all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction," Hurts said as transcribed by ESPN's Tim McManus. "Definitely challenging on that field. It's not the type of field we're used to playing on. We've had that type of field before. They had to play on it, as well. I'm just happy that we found a way to figure it out as a team, overcome it."
Both teams had to deal with rough footing at points, but ultimately it was a great showing in the National Football League's first game in Brazil. The Eagles came out victorious and found a way to get the job done.
One big scare of the night, though, was Packers quarterback Jordan Love going down with a suspected knee injury in the waning seconds of the matchup. Hopefully, he is alright and able to get back on the field soon.
