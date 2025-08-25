Eagles Today

Eagles' Late Summer Shakeup Highlights 90-Man Deficiencies

You can hold the flowers for GM Howie Roseman this time.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have gotten incrementally better after a flurry of trades in advance of the NFL’s initial cutdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia GM Howie Rosman was able to secure a short-term security blanket for the injured QB2 Tanner McKee on Sept. 4 against Dallas by sending minimal draft capital to Minnesota for San Howell.

From there, Roseman was able to swing a reunion with swing tackle Fred Johnson for a 2026 seventh-round pick after the spring and summer failed in trying to find the big man’s successor in that role.

Roseman also dealt Super Bowl good luck charm Darian Kinnard, a redundancy with Johnson back in the fold, and Matt Pryor set to handle backup right-handed reserve duty on the offensive line, for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The results from what were minor moves were predictable considering Roseman’s well-earned reputation.

It’s Howie SZN after all, and the best GM in the game was winning trades against his overmatched peers.

"If there's an incremental difference on a player who's the 90th guy from a guy who's on the street, we're going to make that change,” Roseman said earlier this summer.

The Eagles believe in winning on the margins, and if that means Howell over the inexperience of Kyle McCord or Johnson over a declining Kendall Lamm, working his way back from back surgery, so be it even if the idea is for Howell and Johnson to never play.

Last season, Johnson had to start six games – five in place of LT Jordan Mailata and one at RT for Lane Johnson – so contingencies are obviously important..

However, it’s also fair to point out that Roseman’s persistent need to step outside the organization this August points to failures on his own 90-man roster, be they evaluation-oriented or developmental shortcomings.

Add in the already executed August trades for cornerback Jakorian Bennett and wide receiver John Metchie, and you already have significant change on the projected 53-man roster, with more likely to come.

One of Rosman’s many strengths is pivoting away from mistakes in a quicker fashion than most. It’s also okay to point out that this year’s 90-man collection wasn't one of his strongest.

Those two ideas are not mutually exclusive, so maybe hold the flowers for now.  

