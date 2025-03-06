Eagles Legend Projected To Get $9 Million Deal With Future In Question
It was reported this week that the Philadelphia Eagles were releasing six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.
Slay spent the last five years with the Eagles and has developed into a fan-favorite and game-changer for the organization. Before Slay came to town, the Eagles certainly struggled at cornerback for a bit. Slay came in and helped fix that. Over the last five years, was named a Pro Bowler three times and also has played a huge role for the next generation of Eagles cornerbacks.
Slay helped the team on their way to the Super Bowl this season and also took Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean under his wing. He didn't rule out a return, but he's going to be interesting to follow on the open market when free agency opens next week.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano projected that Slay will end up landing a one-year, $9 million deal.
"No. 19. Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract: One year, $9 million. Age: 34. Slay might be 34 years old, but he’s still a quality corner who helped deliver a Super Bowl to Philadelphia. While the Eagles had to move off the veteran for cap reasons, he’s still capable of contributing, shown by him playing 14 games and 81% of the defensive snaps. A Pro Bowler the three years prior to 2024, he’ll likely get a one-year deal but could be a smart play for a contender."
If this is the deal that Slay lands this offseason, the Eagles absolutely should consider bringing him back.
