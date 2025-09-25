Eagles Linebacker Duo Growing Into A Force, Look Ready To Go Vs. Buccaneers
As deep as the Eagles seem to be at linebacker, they cannot afford to have Zack Baun miss Sunday's game in sultry Tampa. And all signs are pointing to him being ready to patrol the middle of the defense when they try to win a game at Raymond James Stadium, where the Eagles are 1-3 in the last three years.
It wasn’t a good sign earlier in the week when Baun was listed as not practicing after showing up with a bulky knee on his left knee. On Thursday, though, the Eagles’ leading tackler did more at practice and was listed as a limited participant. The Eagles will practice again on Friday before heading to Tampa later in the day.
“I felt good,” he said after practice. “We’ll see about Sunday.”
Baun has picked up right where he left off last year, when he as a finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor that went to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, who will come to town when Denver plays the Eagles next Sunday.
Already, the linebacker has a team-high 22 tackles with three passes defended and an interception. As much as the Eagles need him, his running mate alongside him, rookie Jihaad Campbell, is becoming just as vital.
Campbell has 18 tackles and has logged 95 percent of the defensive snaps.
“Each game, he’s gotten better, in my opinion,” said Baun. “I don’t even know what his stats look like from each game, but to me, his block destruction is getting better. His run-pass read is getting better. His communication is getting better. He’s just getting better and better as we go along.”
Jihaad Campbell Taking His Hot Start In Stride
“It’s really as expected,” he said. “I’m a ballplayer that played at Alabama. I played against numerous (good) people and pretty good teams. So when it comes down to it, you think about the experience.
“For example, last week, we played against Matthew Stafford. Bro is like 17-18 years in the league. This is my rookie season. So just knowing that and going into the game, it builds my confidence up to make sure that I’m prepared and I stay ready. I block out the outside noise and stay within myself.”
Campbell did not practice on Wednesday due to a triceps injury, but he was a limited participant on Thursday, so signs are good he, too, will be ready to go against the Bucs.
As for Baun, said he hurt the knee last Sunday against the Rams when his leg got stuck in the ground and a pile of players fell on top of him. He never came out so there was no need to worry until days later at Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m going to stay in the game, unless I really can’t,” he said.
As for a brace rather than a sleeve for his knee, Baun said they were trying it out for precautionary measures, saying, “If something were to happen, and just to have in the future as well.”
