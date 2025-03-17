Eagles Linked To 5-Time Pro Bowler After Big Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some serious talent this offseason so far.
The most recent big-name Eagles player to sign elsewhere this offseason certainly is offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. He landed a two-year deal to protect Justin Herbert as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
It would make a lot of sense for the Eagles to look to the open market to see if there is anyone out there who could replace Becton. USA Today's Cory Woodroof attempted to predict where some of the top remaining free agents will land and linked the Eagles to five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff.
"G Brandon Scherff: Philadelphia Eagles," Woodroof said. "Scherff could slot in at right guard for the Eagles, who just lost Mekhi Becton to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team brought in guard Kenyon Green as a reclamation project, but Scherff provides more stability."
Scherff is 33 years old and is a five-time Pro Bowler. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2021 with the Washington Commanders. He spent the last three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has played 10 years in the National Football League and has started 140 games. If the Eagles were to sign him, they would know what they were getting.
Becton was young with a world of upside whereas Scherff is a 10-year veteran with plenty of experience under his belt. He's one of the better guards on the open market. A move could make sense after the loss of Becton.
