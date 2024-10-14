Eagles' Nick Sirianni Downplays Run-In With Philadelphia Fans
Things have been heating up in Philadelphia over the last few weeks with the Eagles.
Philadelphia was 2-2 to begin the season heading into its bye week. There already was speculation swirling about the future of the franchise and even rumblings about the team possibly moving on from head coach Nick Sirianni.
It definitely didn't help that the Eagles were on their bye week last week, and therefore there was no football to talk about. Instead, there just was chatter about what the team was going to do, and this led to a lot of speculation involving Sirianni.
He certainly felt the heat in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, even at home, as fans began to chant "Fire Nick" at one point during the game. Despite the rowdy environment, the Eagles came away with a big win and now are in second place in the NFC East.
Sirianni certainly has seen the speculation and heard the rumors and even heard it from a few fans on Sunday. After the game, he turned around and had an animated conversation with some fans.
He downplayed the interaction after the game, as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"Cameras caught Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni yelling and gesturing at the home crowd near the end of Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field," Patra said.
"Just excited to get the win, yeah," Sirianni said with a smirk afterward via the team's official transcript. "It's hard to win in this league, so we're excited to get the win. Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. But I'm just excited to get the win and I appreciate the Linc's support."
Philadelphia got back in the win column and now have a big matchup ahead of it in Week 7 against the rival New York Giants.
