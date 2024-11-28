Eagles Offensive Line Newcomer Grateful To Be In Philly
PHILADELPHIA - It’s probably safe to say that Eagles fans are grateful this Thanksgiving for Saquon Barkley. It’s a no-brainer with what the running back has done.
Maybe, though, there’s an old offensive lineman or two out there who can be thankful for the other New York import - Mekhi Becton. If not, he is certainly giving thanks to being with the Eagles.
He stood smiling at his locker next to Lane Johnson on Wednesday when a question was asked to Johnson about how much Becton had helped solidify an offensive line that had questions entering training camp.
Becton played tackle in New York for four years, though he missed one while injured. He was willing to accept a move to guard, and he has started 10 games with Philly, missing only one with an injury.
“He's got some long arms so it definitely helps,” said Johnson. “I feel like defenders aren't used to seeing that type of length, you know, for his arm length at the guard position. So it's been fun, man.
“I'm just trying to have fun and I know he is enjoying the ride. And really made the season go by fast. So, you know, I don't think he was expecting - the player he is to come in, obviously, to play some tackle - and then the saying is the more you can do.”
Becton’s ears perked up when he knew he had become the topic of conversation. He was happy. He is happy. That wasn’t always the case with the Jets. Becton was careful what he said when asked how difficult things had become in New York.
“It’s tough. It’s just harder to, I’m just trying to find the right words to say…I don’t know man,” he said. “It’s just hard to do something that you grew up wanting to do and you grew up loving and like the support system around you is just…it’s difficult to do.
“I don’t know. The best way I can put it is, you show up and do your job. Everybody is just on your ass all day and every day.”
From the day he showed up in Philly, armed with only a one-year contract, he knew he’d be happy again.
“First day I walked into this building, I can reiterate it enough, they literally welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “I walked in here. To see Stout (line coach Jeff Stoutland), to meet the guys, to meet Coach (Nick) Sirianni, just anybody. When I came to sign my contract, it was all love from day one.”
Becton has given that love back. The Eagles have the second-most rushing yards in the NFL. Barkley gets the credit, but the offensive line's physical and punishing style cannot be overlooked. Nor should Becton.
He knows he wants to stay here beyond this season, but his one-year deal expires at the end of the year, but his future is still to be determined.
“I try not to think ahead because I get very anxious," he said. "I’m just gonna keep my head forward, have tunnel vision, and keep doing what I can do.”
