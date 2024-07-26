Eagles Pass Rusher Is Still A Work in Progress
PHILADELPHIA - In a world of gamesmanship and competitive advantage that often invokes a CIA-like level of subterfuge around the NFL, Vic Fangio stands out like a mirage in the middle of a desert.
The veteran Eagles defensive coordinator seems incapable of playing political games or blowing smoke up any orifice.
Ask him a question and you’re probably getting an answer.
In most cities, if you sign an edge rusher to a three-year, $51.1 million contract, a public relations campaign is included. In Philadelphia, on July 25, Eagles fans got an answer they didn't want when Fangio was asked if Bryce Huff was ready to play on base downs.
“Does he look like he can do it today?,” Fangio asked himself rhetorically. “No.”
Oof.
Adding in the context, Fangio’s belief is far easier to swallow.
“Well, I think everybody thought he could, and knowing that the floor was just rush downs but he's taken the challenge on very well, and I do think he has the talent to do what we want him to do,” Fangio said. “It's just he's got get familiar with doing it. So, it will be a work in progress. … I do think eventually he will.”
Fangio’s blunt and honest assessment is almost unheard of around the modern NFL where meaningful players are handled with kid gloves.
Fangio spoke before practice Thursday when Huff was getting ready on the field and the free-agent signing happened to be scheduled to talk after the session.
You know what happened next.
First Huff was asked if he thought he was an every-down player and the Memphis product held steady.
“I’m just coming out here and doing what I gotta do to get better every day,” the emerging fifth-year player said. “Using my hands, being physical in the run, taking good steps, having my eyes where they need to be.”
The follow-up was about Huff’s anger level about those who believe he can’t hold up in run support.
“I don’t really know where that reputation came from,” Huff said. “If you watch my film, I’ve been physical in the run since I came into the NFL. I was starting Year 2, I played a lot of run. I got good film.
“Year 3, whenever I was on the field, I got good film. Then last year, I put good film on the run as well, so I’m not really sure where that reputation came from. I guess because of my size, people would assume that. But if you watch my film, I feel like I’ve done well in the run.”
At this point we remind you of Fangio’s assessment: “I do think [Huff] has the talent to do what we want him to do. It's just he's got get familiar with doing it. So, it will be a work in progress. … I do think eventually he will.”
In other words, this minor controversy is the mole hill being turned into a mountain by some.
Huff was a part-time player with the Jets whose main job was getting to the quarterback. In Philadelphia, he will be asked to do that while also holding up in run support and be capable enough as a flat defender in coverage at times as well, all while upping his snap count by about 400 or so.
It’s a lot and it’s a work in progress as Fangio stated.
“Definitely,” Huff told Eagles in SI about realizing how much more he’s going to be asked to do. “They got me out there in pass downs, dropping into coverage, stopping the run and rushing. That’s a lot more than I was doing in New York. I was essentially a third-down player or obvious passing downs last year.”
It's common sense to understand that metamorphosis wasn’t completed on Day 2 of training camp. It is expected to be unveiled on Sept. 6 in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.
