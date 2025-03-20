Eagles Projected To Bring 31-Year-Old Star To Philly
Until the day that Justin Simmons signs a deal elsewhere, he's going to be heavily linked to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Simmons recently said himself that he would be interested in joining Philadelphia and that the Eagles are high on his list. He spent time with Vic Fangio and developed into a star with him. Simmons is a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler coming off a season in which he had two interceptions and 62 total tackles in 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons.
The fit makes almost too much sense. That's why there has been a lot of chatter linking the two sides together. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin released a column on Thursday playing "NFL free agency matchmaker" and had the Eagles linked to Simmons.
"Justin Simmons to the Eagles," Benjamin said. "Philadelphia created a hole at safety by dealing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Simmons isn't as dynamic as he once was, now 31, but he's got valuable experience in Vic Fangio's defense from their time together with the Denver Broncos. He's already expressed interest in going to Philly."
Simmons is a nine-year National Football League veteran and would fill a clear need at safety after the Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. There's an argument that the Eagles' secondary would be even better in 2025 with Simmons than it was in 2024.
The Eagles already have a great defense even with all of the losses but Simmons could help.