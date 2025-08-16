Eagles Projected To Cut Ex-Giants Standout
The Philadelphia Eagles used free agency to add pieces to specifically help with the pass right after losing guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham.
Philadelphia has done a good job adding but that doesn't mean that all of the additions of the offseason will end up making the 53-man roster. In fact, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport projected that Azeez Ojulari is someone who could get cut this summer.
Why analyst wants Eagles to cut standout after short stint in town
"Edge Azeez Ojulari," Davenport said. "It wasn't supposed to be like this for Azeez Ojulari in Philadelphia.Over his four seasons with the New York Giants, he showed high-end per-snap production, including six sacks in less than 400 snaps last year. Durability was an issue, but if he could just stay healthy, he was headed for a career season in Philadelphia's new-look defensive front.
"But things haven't gone according to plan for Ojulari in the City of Brotherly Love—at all. It’s no surprise he is behind Nolan Smith on the depth chart. Or Jalyx Hunt. But getting passed by veteran Josh Uche (who has five sacks over the last two seasons combined) is not a good look. Maybe it's learning a new scheme. Or all the injuries have robbed Ojulari of a step. But whatever the reason, he has looked nothing like the explosive pass-rusher he was in New York. And the dead cap hit for ending the Ojulari experiment before it ever begins is minimal."
Ojulari spent the first rour seasons of his career with the New York Giants. Over that stretch, he had 22 sacks, including eight sacks as a rookie in 2021 and six sacks in 2024.
He very well could be a buy-low guy with high upside. But, it sounds like right now he hasn't fully won people over around the team. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks, though, as the Eagles start to get ready for the 2025 NFL regular season. Saying he will get cut seems to be a tad aggressive, but we'll have to see how the reigning champions respond.
