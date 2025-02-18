Eagles Release Veteran OL
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles released veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates on Tuesday.
Gates, who was set to become a free agent on March 12, was signed in training camp last summer as insurance for the interior of the offensive line. The Nebraska product had started 41 career regular-season and playoff games through four seasons with the New York Giants, who originally signed him in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, and one with Washington before signing with the Eagles.
The Las Vegas native also played four of the five OL positions, a valuable trait for a backup offensive lineman.
With the Eagles this season, Gates played in nine games and started the regular-season finale against the Giants at center when Philadelphia rested its starters.
Gates suffered a groin injury in the prep for the Super Bowl and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday before the Eagles' 40-22 win over Kansas City. Gates’ roster spot was used to activate veteran defensive end Brandon Graham from IR, who had been out since Nov. 24 of last year due to a torn triceps.
According to an NFL source well versed on the contract front, the injury likely played into the reason that the Eagles released Gates early.
By league rules Gates’ groin injury would be defined as a minor injury with four weeks or less of recovery time and in that instance teams are required to release a player on an expiring contract when cleared.
By getting on the street a little earlier the seventh-year player has a bit of a head start on free agency as well.