Eagles Rookie Predicted To Beat Out Ex-Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room has plenty of depth right now behind Jalen Hurts.
Hurts is the undisputed starter and is the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. Philadelphia is fortunate to have Hurts, despite plenty of wild -- and polarizing -- takes on him this offseason. Despite this, Hurts is 26 years old and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Beyond Hurts, the Eagles have Tanner McKee, rookie Kyle McCord, and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson has five starts over the last two season and came over to Philadelphia in a trade with Cleveland this offseason, but Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal predicted that McCord will beat him out for the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback job.
"Quarterback (3) Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Kyle McCord," Frank said. "Breakdown: Hurts was the MVP of the Super Bowl, coming off his best season as far as completion percentage and passer rating are concerned. This season, Hurts might have to prove − yet again − that he can pass the Eagles to victory with defenses expected to sell out to stop Saquon Barkley.
"He did it in the Super Bowl. McKee slides into the backup role after the Eagles traded away Kenny Pickett after 1 1/2 strong games at the end of the regular season. The most intriguing battle will be for No. 3 QB. Look for McCord, the Eagles' sixth-round pick who's accurate but can't run, to beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who can run but can't pass with accuracy."
This is a pretty common prediction out there right now with training camp in full swing.