Eagles Rookies Shine On Defense, Led By Drew Mukuba in 20-17 Win Over Chiefs
The NFL season is only two weeks old, and teams are still learning to walk and talk, but two Eagles rookies have spoken loud and clear and have vaulted themselves into the early conversations for the league’s rookie of the year award.
Too early? Probably, but so far, it’s hard to argue their impact on the team’s 2-0 start, and if they can continue to develop, progress, and stay consistent, it’s scary to think about how good they will be in the second half of the year, because they’re already pretty darn frightening for opposing offenses.
Linebacker Jihaad Campbell tied for the most tackles on the team during Sundays 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with seven, which is the same number turned in by Cooper DeJean, who, along with Quinyon Mitchell, were finalists for rookie of the year last season.
Campbell, who is just 21, played 58 of 60 defensive snaps. Mukuba, who is only 22, played 48 of them (80 percent). He had some rookie growing pains, but he certainly made up for them with three eye-opening plays.
First: The sack of Patrick Mahomes that he shared with Za’Darius Smith.
“Man, I was surprised I came that open,” he said. “That was my first sack ever, playing college at a high level. I just hit a clear open gap, and in my mind, I couldn’t let them spin or get loose because that’s my opportunity right here. Just seize the moment and take advantage.”
Second: On the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half, Mukuba made a tooth-rattling tackle of Hollywood Brown on third-and-one that went for no gain. The Eagles stuffed the run on fourth-and-one, took over at KC’s 35, and ultimately got a 51-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take a 13-10 lead they never gave back.
Third: His fourth-quarter, goal-line interception after Travis Kelce flubbed the catch that he returned 41 yards was a game-changer. The Eagles offense turned it into points with a 10-play drive that gave them a 20-10 lead. It was a 14-point swing.
“I think everyone in that stadium knows the main target, when it comes to the red zone, is (Kelce),” said Mukuba. “The ball did come out late. I don’t think he really expected the ball to hit his hands. And then, obviously, the ball caught him off guard, and I just happened to be right there where I can pick it off.”
The interception turned the tide in the Eagles’ favor without a doubt, but the other two plays were just as impressive.
“He’s got a knack to find the football,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Interceptions in the NFL, the quarterback’s not throwing the ball to that guy, obviously, right? It’s very rare that you get just this clean pick. They happen, but a lot of them happen off those types of plays right there with a bounce of the ball and then being in the right spot.
"He has the ability to do that. He showed that in the preseason. He showed that all through training camp. He showed that at Clemson. He showed that at Texas, and he’s got an ability to do that. It’s a great quality to have.”
More NFL: Eagles Jalen Hurts Frustrated Chiefs Yet Again In 20-17 Win