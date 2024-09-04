Eagles Surprisingly Considered Trading Star Linebacker, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been busy over the last few weeks.
Philadelphia had to trim down its roster to 53 players which obviously led to some difficult decisions and even a few trades. The Eagles didn't have it easy as they trimmed down the roster because of the fact that they are loaded with depth all throughout the organization.
That's a good problem to have and the Eagles currently don't have any glaring holes. Philadelphia spent the offseason retooling the roster after a disastrous end to the 2023 season. One move the team made was signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It sounds like his stint with the Eagles almost didn't last very long as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that he heard "murmurs" that the team considered trading White before cutting down the roster.
"There were murmurs that the Eagles could trade Devin White before the cutdown—Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean both were really good in camp," Breer said. "So, fair or not, White missing the opener won’t help his case for a big role in the defense."
White will miss the Eagles' Week 1 clash with the Green Bay Packers and if the other linebackers on the roster are able to impress in his place, maybe he won't have as large of a role as expected after all.
