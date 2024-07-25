Eagles Training Camp Day 2: Hurts is Humming, Ringo's Rotation Day, and 'New' Kickoff Coverage
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were back at it on Thursday for the second practice of training camp, again in overcast, humid conditions at the NovaCare Complex.
This time the stickiness created issues with rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., who cramped up on two different occasions near the end of the session, including the final play of a developmental period when he was ultimately driven off in a cart.
The issue was with Trotter’s left calf and didn’t seem like anything to worry about from a long-term perspective.
The session itself was a “green practice” lasting 78 minutes plus the developmental period and again featured a crisp offense led by Jalen Hurts, who has looked sharp and explosive in the first two days of summer work after a somewhat poor spring.
This was a "Sam Bradford practice" for Hurts in that the ball barely hit the ground and when it did, it was a drop.
There weren’t a ton of explosive plays but the offense has been pretty consistent while working with more motion and the different formations offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has brought to the table.
Some highlights were a beautiful “Bang 8” route over the middle from A.J. Brown where Hurts hit the star receiver in stride and a trademarked toe-tap from DeVonta Smith.
Brown also got loose for an over-the-shoulder catch in 7-on-7 work.
The defense has struggled to make plays over the first two days, something that was a staple for the group in the spring.
The big highlight for the defense was backup edge rusher Terrell Lewis using his 6-foot-5 frame and impressive vertical leap to violently bat back a Kenny Pickett passing attempt.
-On the bookkeeping front the Eagles re-signed receiver Griffin Hebert and waived undrafted rookie OL Gottlieb Ayedze from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Starting left guard Landon Dickerson (lacerated toe) returned to practice in a limited fashion, stretching and doing some individual work before sitting out team drills. Mekhi Becton again handled first-team work in Dickerson’s absence.
Backup offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) missed his second consecutive practice and reserved linebacker Oren Burks was out after tweaking his knee Wednesday.
-Jordan Mailata noted that the offense had no false-start penalties on Day 2 after incurring three on Wednesday, perhaps attributed to the star left tackle and center Cam Jurgens, ordering gassers for all the O-Linemen after Wednesday’s practice.
-The Eagles spent some significant time working on kickoff coverage with the new XFL-inspired rules set to be implemented. Michael Clay had his main coverage options working on the timing of leaving when the ball was caught. The sessions also involved the players who are expected to be the main coverage options like Kelee Ringo, Tristin McCollum, Josh Jobe, Mekhi Garner, and Ben VanSumeren.
-Ringo for the first rep as the starter opposite Darius Slay at outside cornerback. Isaiah Rodgers, who did that Wednesday, and rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell also got looks with the first team and Mitchell again played all three positions for the second consecutive days.
-Veteran James Bradberry again worked at safety on the second team with Tristin McCollum but today they changed sides in the spilt-safety looks. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship remain as the starters on the back end. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted he also expects that Bradberry will play some cornerback as well as long as he remains in Philadelphia.
-The linebackers continue to rotate with Nakobe Dean getting a few more first-team reps opposite Devin White. White and Zack Baun continue to get the majority of reps but Dean is likely going to ascend and don’t rule out second-year player Ben VanSumeren or Trotter, who were also getting mixed it occasionally.
-Grant Calcaterra has been the TE2, playing with Dallas Goedert in 12 personnel and the coaching staff seems to like the third-year player, a development that puts 10-year veteran C.J. Uzomah in bubble territory.
-Nolan Smith had one excellent inside rush from the left end that pushed Hurts outside before the second-year player circled back and relentlessly chased the QB. It was the kind of hustle and energy play that the Eagles will need out of Smith this season.
MORE NFL: Optimistic Eagles Star Likes How O-Line Looks