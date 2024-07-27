Eagles Training Camp Day 3: Hurts Stays Sharp, Lando Returns And A Surprise At RG
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles Returned to the practice field Saturday for their annual “Salute to Service Day" where the organization honors military personnel for all they do.
On the field, the sun was shining for the first practice this summer.
The offense had already beaten the big orange ball to that and shined for a third straight practice. Jalen Hurts has been exceedingly accurate in the early stages of camp and drops have been neck neck and neck with incompletions for the fifth-year quarterback.
Part of the improvement has been a willingness to take what Vic Fangio’s defense is allowing and not reaching for the big play, an issue last season at times when it seemed like the Philadelphia offense pressed to get the football down the field.
It was the longest practice so far, a “green” session that went for 95 minutes plus a developmental period.
Hurts’ foreshadowed another good day when he hit Parris Campbell on a beautiful go-route for a 40-yard touchdown on Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in a one-on-one session between the receivers and the defensive backs.
In team work, the best play was DeVonta Smith raising up to take a 50/50 ball away from Kelee Ringo, who had excellent coverage.
Plays have been hard to come by on the defensive side and there still has yet to be an interception by the defense after a spring where takeaways became routine.
The defensive front did have a nice day in the pass rush despite the return of Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson to team drills after missing time with a lacerated toe.
-In Saturday’s bookkeeping, WR Shaq Davis returned to practice after passing his physical. Missing the session was linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and backup offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring). Burks was hurt in the first practice while Toth has yet to participate this summer.
The Eagles also made a significant off-field move, bringing back Dr. Peter DeLuca as head orthopaedic physician. DeLuca served in that same position for nearly two decades before being removed after the 2017 Super Bowl season.
The organization's long-standing relationship with Rothman Orthopaedic is ending over the Chris Maragos lawsuit, prompting the move back to DeLuca, who will report to Dr. Arsh Dhanota, who remains the Eagles’ chief medical officer/VP of athletic care and head team physician.
-Right guard Tyler Steen did not return for the third team session and was replaced by Darian Kinnard at right guard. Steen walked off under his own power but never returned for the practice.
Kinnard, a 2022 fifth-round pick by Kansas City, was one of the futures signings GM Howie Roseman has noted often this offseason. Mekhi Becton was taking second-team reps at right tackle after filling in for Dickerson at LG during the first two practices.
-The Early field-goal protection wing blockers were presumed backup tight end Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah with E.J. Jenkins and Albert Okwuegbunam also taking a rep.
-An interesting note in early passing drills the Eagles coupled A.J. Brown with Parris Campbell and DeVonta Smith with John Ross.
-Vic Fangio further ramped up the rotations with Kelee Ringo getting the first rep at right cornerback for the second consecutive practice. The Eagles unveiled a dime look with Nakobe Dean as the lone linebacker on the field and rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell and Avonte Maddox playing inside. Darius Slay and Ringo were the outside CBs.
Isaiah Rodgers still got first-team reps at RCB. Tyler Hall even got a few in the slot and Eli Ricks a couple in place of Slay at LCB.
Devin White and Zack Baun remained the starters at LB in the base setup but Dean and Ben VanSumeren also got first-team reps. Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. didn’t miss the practice after suffering calf cramps Thursday.
-The most notable aspect in the one-on-ones between the receivers in the secondary was matching up Mitchell with Brown, which seemed purposeful. The rookie got the better of the All-Pro in rep 1 before Brown bounced back with a sharp out route.
-Backup receiver Britain Covey had a nice day generating separation and had five different receptions. Over a three-play span, Covey easily generated distance between himself and both Maddox and Hall.
The Eagles again worked on the new kickoff rules. The top returner options were Rodgers, Kenny Gainwell, and John Ross. Also getting looks were Kendall Milton, Ainias Smith, Lew Nichols, Ty Davis-Price, Parris Campbell, and Will Shipley.