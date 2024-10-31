Eagles Young CB Ready For His 'Job Interview'
PHILADELPHIA - Things are trending toward Isaiah Rodgers making his first start for the Eagles on Sunday against Jacksonville after veteran starter Darius Slay missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a groin injury suffered during Philadelphia's 37-17 blowout win over Cincinnati last Sunday.
Rodgers tagged in for Slay against the Bengals and came up with a signature play by carrying Bengals' superstar Ja'Marr Chase downfield on a go route and tipping the Joe Burrow shot right into the arms of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.
"It was a great play by Isaiah against a really good receiver and a really good quarterback," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "He got his hand on the ball. He didn't panic. A lot of times guys panic when the ball is up in the air like that on a deep ball. He didn't panic. Got his hand on it. Luckily Chauncey was there to get the lollipop."
"Just one of those moments," Rodgers said of his highlight play. "We had a lead and they were doing what they had to do to get back into the game. Ja’Marr is one of the top receivers in the league, so you had to know the ball was going to come his way at some point in that drive. It was one of those things where I was saying, ‘if it comes to you, you gotta make a play.’ That’s what I did."
It was only the third interception of the season for the Eagles and the first from someone other than safety Reed Blankenship.
"I was cool with [CJGJ] having it because I was telling him, ‘somebody’s gotta get one because the secondary hasn’t had one (in a while).’ I don’t really care if it was me or not," Rodgers said. "At the end of the day, we gotta find a way to get turnovers."
Rodgers may get his opportunity against a struggling Jags team that will be without Christin Kirk, and potentially star rookie Brian Thomas and Gabe Davis, Trevor Lawrence's top three targets.
"Just prepare, whether you’re fifth on the depth chart or sixth on the depth chart, like you’re the starter, and be ready if anything happens," Rodgers said of his approach. "It’s the NFL, injuries happen, guys get tired and sub out, so you never know when your time is going to come. You gotta stay ready."
The Eagles bought low on Rodgers, signing the talented young cornerback to a one-year deal shortly after he was suspended for the 2023 season due to running astray from the league's gambling policy and every opportunity he gets could raise that stock price after the season.
Rodgers, though, wants to stay loyal to the organization that took a chance on him when he was at his lowest.
"At the end of the day, you want to put things on tape because it is a job interview. But I think my focus here [is helping the team] … I want to make a lot of plays here so I can stay here."
The "job interview" could get more serious on Sunday.
"I’m approaching it the same as I am any other week," said Rodgers. "I’m not going to make this moment too big. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. At the end of the day, Slay’s our captain, Slay’s our starter. I’m just going to go in there and try to make as many plays as he was making."