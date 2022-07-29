Haason Reddick's Versatility Has Jonathan Gannon Thinking Coverage Drops

PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Gannon undoubtedly created some angst among Eagles fans when he was asked prior to Friday's practice about his plans for Haason Reddick.

Will he drop or will he rush?

That was the question posed to the Eagles’ defensive coordinator about Reddick, who has been used mostly as a standup edge pass rusher in his two recent stops in the NFL.

Two years ago in Arizona, he racked up 12.5 sacks. Last year in Carolina, he put up 11. Only four players have put up more in that two-year span: T.J. Watt 37.5, Myles Garrett 28, Trey Hendrickson 27.5, and Aaron Donald 26.

“He's a really good cover guy, so sometimes that's a matchup-driven thing,” Gannon said. “He knows that when he would be dropping, like all our overhang players, there is a reason why we do that – flexibility within the defense, depending on what the offense does that's the kind of spacing we want to play, and it helps his teammates win some one-on-one battles. So, that's a process with all those guys that we are figuring out now.”

Gannon didn’t quite commit to using Reddick to drop. He added that this is what camp is for – figuring out what his personnel could do.

It certainly sounded, though, like there will be some game plans where the drop will be in play.

Judging by my Twitter timeline, that is upsetting news for many fans.

But is it such a bad thing?

Gannon can throw curveballs off some of those defensive alignments where Reddick might step away from the line of scrimmage rather than attack it when the ball is snapped.

In other words, when Reddick drops, maybe Avonte Maddox blitzes from his slot cornerback spot, or safety Jaquiski Tartt or CBs Darius Slay and James Bradberry fly in from the edges, forcing a quarterback to throw quickly and underneath, right where Reddick might be lurking.

It’s all about optionality.

Haason Reddick signing autographs after Day 2 of Eagles camp practice Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

“I’m a versatile player,” said Reddick on Friday. “I do believe I’ll be doing some of that (dropping into coverage). But at the end of the day, man, I’m just here to help the team get better, do my part. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m gonna do it because I can do it.”

There’s the sense that he might not be as good at dropping as he is in rushing, and, while that may be true to an extent, he has been in the league now for five years, and that experience could lend itself to doing better in that part of the game now.

“Early in my career kind of prepared me for situations like this,” he said. “I’m just taking what I already know to what I’m learning now. I’m going to put it all together and go out there and do the best I can.”

Reddick, though, seems to be layering his body with more muscle in preparation to rush.

He weighed in at 247 pounds on Friday, despite being listed on media sites at 230 and 235.

“ I just wanted to open up my game a little more,” he said. “Add on some more weight, some more strength. So that way, I can utilize moves, like my bull rush, more effectively. I started doing it last year towards the end of the season.”

Gannon knows this. He sees it, and he did rise quickly through the coaching ranks for ignoring the obvious, and the obvious in this case is that Reddick is a better pass rusher than a defender in pass coverage.

“We’re still installing and still going over everything,” said Reddick. “Nothing is set in stone. I just know that I’m here. Whatever JG asks me to do…I’m going to go out there, I’m going to give it my best effort and try to be the best that I can be.

“It’s a great system. Like I said, we’re just starting to re-install things. And I know that we haven’t even touched the surface of what we’re going to have in. I’m excited to see how we keep progressing with the playbook. And I’m excited to see what roles I’ll continue to play.”

Eagles fans can’t wait, either, and they already know the role they want to see him play.

