Eagles Today

Ho-Hum: Eagles' Star Earns Another Award

Saquon Barkley earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for a fourth time this season.

John McMullen

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56).
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56). / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

That's hardly a surprise after Barkley's historic game in Los Angeles where he registered a career-high 302 scrimmage yards (255 rushing, 47 receiving) – the ninth-most in a game in NFL history – during Philadelphia’s 37-20 win over the Rams.

Included in Barkley's career-high and franchise-record 255 rushing yards (also the ninth most in league history), was becoming the sixth player in NFL lore to have multiple rushing touchdowns of 70 or more yards in one game, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Lenny Moore (1956) and Barry Sanders (1997), as well as John Fuqua (1970), Frank Gore (2009) and Maurice Jones-Drew (2009).

Barkley has now won Offensive Player of the Week honors seven times in his career. He's the first Eagles player to earn the honor four times during a season. Barkley won it three times in six seasons with the New York Giants before arriving in Philadelphia:

2018: Week 11 (Giants)

2019: Week 16 (Giants)

2022: Week 1 (Giants)

2024: Weeks 1, 7, 9, 12 (Eagles)

With Barkley's four Offensive Player of the Week awards this season he joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis (1998), Sanders (1997), and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) as the only running backs ever to earn Offensive Player of the Week four times in a single season.

The only players with five OPOTW awards in one season are quarterbacks Tom Brady (2007), Cam Newton (2015), and Lamar Jackson (2019). Each of those players won the MVP award in those respective seasons.

MORE NFL: Eagles vs. Ravens Shapes Up As Superstar Central

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News