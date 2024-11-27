Ho-Hum: Eagles' Star Earns Another Award
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.
That's hardly a surprise after Barkley's historic game in Los Angeles where he registered a career-high 302 scrimmage yards (255 rushing, 47 receiving) – the ninth-most in a game in NFL history – during Philadelphia’s 37-20 win over the Rams.
Included in Barkley's career-high and franchise-record 255 rushing yards (also the ninth most in league history), was becoming the sixth player in NFL lore to have multiple rushing touchdowns of 70 or more yards in one game, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Lenny Moore (1956) and Barry Sanders (1997), as well as John Fuqua (1970), Frank Gore (2009) and Maurice Jones-Drew (2009).
Barkley has now won Offensive Player of the Week honors seven times in his career. He's the first Eagles player to earn the honor four times during a season. Barkley won it three times in six seasons with the New York Giants before arriving in Philadelphia:
2018: Week 11 (Giants)
2019: Week 16 (Giants)
2022: Week 1 (Giants)
2024: Weeks 1, 7, 9, 12 (Eagles)
With Barkley's four Offensive Player of the Week awards this season he joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis (1998), Sanders (1997), and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) as the only running backs ever to earn Offensive Player of the Week four times in a single season.
The only players with five OPOTW awards in one season are quarterbacks Tom Brady (2007), Cam Newton (2015), and Lamar Jackson (2019). Each of those players won the MVP award in those respective seasons.