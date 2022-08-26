Loss of Tyron Smith Tilts NFC East Toward Eagles

MIAMI GARDENS - When it comes to the Eagles' chances in the NFC East this season nothing that went on in Miami Gardens this week helped as much as what happened in Frisco, TX when Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, an injury that is expected to cost the oft-injured four-time All-Pro at least three months of the 2022 season.

Smith went down on a running play while trying to block linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The veteran was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and initial fears of an ACL tear were quickly dismissed.

While not nearly as serious from a rehab standpoint, the best-case scenario for Smith is pegged as December and he could miss the entire season after surgery.

An avulsion fracture of the knee occurs when the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the joint is pulled off the bone.

Smith has missed 20 games over the past two seasons and the Cowboys have typically not been the same team when he's out of the lineup.

That could mean the Cowboys will be in the market for a LT and the Eagles may have the best backup in the business. A trade between the two rivals is unlikely, however.

Dallas drafted Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick back in April as the heir apparent to the 2010s All-Decade Team member but the younger Smith has been working exclusively at left guard during training camp and the first two preseason games.

Tyler Smith is also dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice recently and is considered to be a raw developmental project, to begin with.

Dallas is also working in a new right tackle in Terence Steele, who is tasked with replacing La'el Collins while Tyler Smith and veteran Connor McGovern have been in a competition to be the left guard.

The Cowboys have been using Josh Ball, who was selected in the fourth round in the 2021 draft but did not play as a rookie because of an ankle injury when Tyron Smith needed a maintenance day. The team also drafted Matt Waletzko in the fifth round this year but he has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of training camp.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has also brought up the athletic Aviante Collins as a potential option but Collins hasn't been able to break out from practice squad stints in Minnesota and Dallas to date.

Outside help is also a possibility with the biggest name on the street being Eric Fisher, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2013 who started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The rare intra-division trade with the Eagles would only be in the mix if Dallas gets desperate and bowls Howie Roseman over with a substantial pick for Jordan Mailalta's backup.

In any other scenario, it's doubtful that Philadelphia will be looking to offer help to the team it must overtake to win the NFC East.

The easiest path for the Cowboys is speeding things up for Tyler Smith, who did take some reps at LT during spring work before the decision was made to give him an immediate opportunity to get on the field by moving inside.

