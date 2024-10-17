MetLife Stadium Is No Home Sweet Home For Eagles Lineman
PHILADELPHIA – Technically, Sunday’s game against the Giants isn’t a homecoming for Eagles guard Mekhi Becton. He did, however, play his home games when he was with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, where the Eagles will play the Giants on Sunday in a key NFC East game.
Becton didn’t want to get into his previous life with the Jets much during a locker room session on Wednesday.
When asked if he missed his time there, he just sighed then laughed.
When asked what he thinks of the Jets’ situation such as the 2-4 record and the recent firing of head coach Robert Saleh, he said: “No comment. That’s what I’ll say on that. I’m good and happy over here. No comment.”
Becton did speak his mind when it came to the turf at MetLife, which has been known to cause injury.
“I don’t wanna play in that (bad) stadium,” said Becton. “It’s bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don’t really like it. I’m just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 (being one of 11 players) and go home.
“You can just tell the difference (there as opposed to other stadiums) … It’s a night and day difference in turf. It just feels lifted. There’s a lot of things that doesn’t feel right about that turf.”
The last time the Eagles played there, in the regular season in early January, Sydney Brown tore an ACL and A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury that prevented him from playing in the wild-card playoff game the following week in Tampa.
“I just don’t understand why if you have an outdoor stadium, why not just have grass,” said Becton. “Just for anybody. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”
The treatment the Jets received in the home they sared with the Gians was different, too, Becton said.
"The way I put it when I was there, we were like the little brothers to them," he said regarding the stadium. "On their side, they had all their trophies and Super Bowls and on our side - we were the New York Jets."
