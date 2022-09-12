My 10 Day-After Observations from Eagles' win over Lions

DETROIT – Here are 10 day-after observations from the Eagles’ 38-35 season-opening win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts’ day. The Eagles QB had 333 total yards, with 243 passing and 90 rushing. Only three quarterbacks had more total yards on Sunday: Joe Burrow (385 – 338 passing, 47 rushing), Patrick Mahomes (365 – 360 and five TDs passing, five rushing), and Matt Ryan (364 – 352 passing, 12 rushing).

On Thursday, Josh Allen had 353 total yards, with 297 passing and 56 rushing.

Winnow that down further and only Hurts and Mahomes went for over 300 total yards on Sunday and did not commit a turnover.

“He had complete control of what he was doing out there,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He saw the field perfectly, he really did. … I thought he played a really outstanding game.”

Hurts “frustrated” the Lions. Every time the QB slid, the Lions hit during the slide. Only once was a penalty called, and it led to an ejection of safety Tracy Walker.

“Everything he does frustrates defenses,” said center Jason Kelce. “(He’s not) your standard drop-back quarterback. It’s an element you’re going to have to worry about on third down, or even first or second down. He can keep the ball, run and be dangerous. …All in all, he frustrates defenses.”

Fatigue was a factor. Sirianni will say differently, and I heard he did on his weekly day-after-game spot on 94WIP, but fatigue was a factor. All you had to was look at some of the worn and exhausted faces in the postgame locker room after facing 69 Detroit plays.

Many offensive players had a similar look.

There is even more evidence when you look at the Lions’ third-down conversion rate. In the first half, when the Eagles built a 24-14 lead and had a pick-6 from James Bradberry thanks to pressure created by DT Marlon Tuipulotu and a tipped pass from Kyzir White, the Lions were just 2-for-6 on third down.

After an ugly first drive that resulted in a Detroit touchdown, the Eagles defense forced three straight three-and-outs then had a pick-6.

In the second half, however, the Eagles allowed them to convert 7-of-8 third downs and score 21 points.

Jordan Davis needs to play more. The rookie played 22 snaps (32 percent), but the run defense seemed better with him on the field along with Milton Williams (33 snaps). As it was, the Eagles were bludgeoned to the tune of 181 yards, allowing 6.5 yards per carry. It made D’Andre Swift look like Barry Sanders with 144 yards rushing on 15 runs (9.6 ypc).

This also feels like a good time to point out that Davis, taken 13th overall, had more tackles than Aidan Hutchinson, taken second overall. Davis had two – one solo, one assisted. Hutchinson had one, which was assisted.

Pass rush concerns. OK, only one game, but GM Howie Roseman was adamant this offseason about getting better at sacking the QB after getting just 29 last year.

The Eagles had only one on Sunday, shared by Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox and it came on a fumbled snap.

For the life of me, I can't figure out why two of the summer's standouts - Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson - weren't more involved. Jackson was inactive for the game and Johnson got eight snaps.

Deafening noise inside Ford Field. Not sure how it sounded on TV, but the Lions’ stadium, with its low roof, was rocking all game long.

Maybe that was the reason the Eagles had two delays of games penalties, two 12-men in the huddle penalties, and had to burn a first-quarter timeout when they were still in the huddle with four seconds on the play clock. The Eagles prepared for the noise, but, as WR A.J. Brown said, “playing music is totally different than fans screaming.”

Of course, it could also be because the Eagles hardly played their starters in the preseason.

Offensive nitpicking. The offense put up 31 points, but it certainly got some help when the Lions tried an onside kick in the third quarter after scoring a touchdown to pull to within 31-21. Zech McPhearson recovered easily enough. The Eagles set up shop at the Detroit 49. It took Philadelphia five plays to up the lead again to 17.

Again, just nitpicking. Hard to argue with a unit that put up 455 yards of offense.

Where was DeVonta Smith?

The WR was on the field more than anyone except the five offensive linemen and Jalen Hurts, playing 74 of the team’s 77 snaps (97 percent). He was targeted four times but didn’t record a catch.

That probably won’t happen again, but the good thing about Smith being shut out was that now opposing defenses may start to double cover A.J. Brown after he tied a career-high in yards with 155 on 10 catches.

“We know we have weapons on offense, and (Sunday) was my day,” said Brown. “Next week it could be DeVonta’s day or Dallas’ (Goedert’s) day. So, Miles (Sanders) did a good job running the ball. So did Kenny (Gainwell). So did (Boston) Scott.

'We have a lot of skilled players on offense. So, trying to get everybody the ball, it’s really on (OC) Shane (Steichen) because he’s trying to get everyone touches, to be honest.”

Confidence in Britain Covey. The UDFA is reliable at catching punts, and he had an 11-yard return on one. He could take one back for a touchdown this season if the Eagles' special teams units can block it correctly.

Covey showed great concentration late in the game when the Lions were making their run by making a fair catch inside the 20 then survived what looked like an accidental bump from teammate Zach Pascal before catching the ball.

No role for Nakobe Dean. The linebacker had just three defensive snaps but 15 (48 percent on special teams). This was expected with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White entrenched at linebacker. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps were the only two defensive players for the Eagles to play every snap. White played 51 snaps (74 percent).

Remember, the Eagles added to the LB room before they knew Dean would fall to them in the third round. They never planned on taking him, but the value was too great to pass at that point.

White signed only a one-year contract during free agency while Edwards’ contract expires at the end of the season though he has three voidable years at the end of it, allowing the Eagles to spread out the salary cap hit.

Edwards seems a likely candidate to get a new contract at some point this season.

