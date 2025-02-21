Never Rule Out O-Line In An Eagles Draft
PHILADELPHIA - You can never rule out the offensive line when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
“That’s how we roll,” GM Howie Roseman famously said after taking now Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens with the 51st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In the moment, drafting the big guys up front, especially with the long-game in mind like Jurgens, is often dismissed because it’s not nearly as sexy as the playmakers who generate headlines.
Of course, those splashy stars can’t do what they are supposed to if the blocking isn’t up to snuff.
The best evidence of that came in Super Bowl LIX when Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes looked awfully pedestrian when the Chiefs’ offensive line couldn’t handle the four-man rush of the Philadelphia defense which had Mahomes under siege.
“If he can’t block people, you can’t play offense in this league,” a current NFL executive told Philadelphia Eagles On SI.
The Eagles have perhaps the best offensive line coach in the game in Jeff Stoutland and his 2024-25 group was one of the better units the modern game has ever produced.
The group (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson all performed at a high level.
That said, things are fluid in the NFL and have a way of changing quickly. For the Eagles, Becton is a pending free agent, Jurgens underwent back surgery this week, Dickerson indicated surgery on his knee is likely, and Johnson will turn 35 in May.
“First of all. If I'm looking at the interior offensive line, you know, there's some interest -- to me the no-brainer would be Grey Zabel if he was there from North Dakota State,” former Eagles scout and current NFL Media lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He has the versatility.”
Stoutland and the Eagles have a strong history of cross-training offensive linemen.
“I think that's one of the underrated aspects of what the Eagles have done,” Jeremiah said. “Everybody talks about how big and physical they are, but look at the number of guys on that offensive line that have cross-trained at different positions. You mentioned Beckton from a tackle to a guard. Landon Dickerson can play any of those spots. Jurgens plays guard, plays center. Lane, if you needed him to, could kick over to the left in a heartbeat.”
To Jeremiah, Zabel is the most Eagles-y of the O-Linemen in this year’s class.
“Zabel to me out of North Dakota State, he has got legit five-position flex. I think he is better off inside,” Jeremiah. If Becton leaves, I think he is plug-and-play-year one at the guard spot.
“So that one I like a lot.”
As a Day 2 prospect Jeremiah titled toward LSU’s Miles Frazier.
“Miles Frazier outside that, when you get into Day 2 from LSU. He's got size. Over 6-foot-5, 324 pounds. I just think he knows how to play,” said Jeremiah. “He's played some outside as well, but he's definitely going to be a guard. He's got some power, some torque, and some turn to him. So that one would be a match there.”
