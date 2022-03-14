NFL FREE AGENCY: Keep up to Date on Moves as They Happen

The free-agent frenzy has arrived with the so-called legal-tampering period beginning on Monday.

Noon - The NFL's completely permitted negotiating period has begun, which isn’t quite as catchy as the oxymoron of legal tampering but you get the point.

12:01 - The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team to act, agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal with former Tampa Bay OG Alex Cappa. The reigning AFC champions address their biggest need: protection for star QB Joe Burrow.

12:11 - The Miami Dolphins are signing former Arizona RB Chase Edmonds to a two-year, $12.6 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. This will be Edmonds' second stint with the Dolphins.

12:19 - The Cleveland Browns are expected to release WR Jarvis Landry. The Eagles were in the market for a veteran receiver, especially one who can excel in the slot like Landry but there has been little buzz with Landry and Philadelphia so far.

12:27 - The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing RB James Conner to a 3-year, $21 million deal per Adam Schefter.

12:32 - The Super Bowl champs are officially bringing back OT Joe Noteboom.

12:35 - The Carolina Panthers, who are firmly in the mix for QB Deshaun Watson announced the release of CB A.J. Bouye and pass rusher Morgan Fox.

12:46 - NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson may opt to visit the embattled QB in person by traveling to Houston or via Zoom per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network. The Eagles have been low-key since Watson steered clear of potential criminal charges when it comes to his sexual misconduct allegations but a league source says that Philadelphia is still paying close attention to the situation.

12:55 - The Steelers have agreed to a two-year deal with Mitchell Trubisky, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Trubiskly, a former starter in Chicago, will be in line to replace future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

1:08 - Multiple reports Have Cincinnati DT Larry Ogunjobi agreeing to a deal with Chicago for three years and $40.5M.

1:15 - The Seahawks and safety Quandre Diggs reached an agreement on a 3-year, $40M deal to keep him in Seattle. One of their locker room leaders, Diggs is recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the season.

The Eagles figure to be in the market for safety during free agency. One off the board here and the 13.3M AAV Diggs got could affect any Eagles' negotiations with players like Marcus Williams and Justin Reid.

1:30 - Eagles veteran safety Rodney McLeod, who will become a free agent on Wednesday unless a new contract is worked out chimed in on Diggs' deal via social media.

1:33 - The Seahawks are bringing back veteran DT Al Woods.

1:37 - The Browns have officially released WR Jarvis Landry.

1:38 - Our old friend Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars just landed a big fish in former Washington OF Brandon Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who will protect Trevor Lawrence.

1:42 - More offensive line help in Cincinnati. The Bengals are signing former New England OC Ted Karras.

1:48 - We have a big LB deal s agent AJ Vaynerchuk confirms to NFL media that former Falcons LB and tackling machine Foye Oluokun is getting three years and $45M from the Jaguars.