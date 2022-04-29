Now What for Eagles? Some Names to Watch in Rounds 2 and 3

With just four picks left, Howie Roseman will try to recoup some lost during Thursday's first, but there are still plenty of needs

PHILADELPHIA – Now what?

That’s the question now, just one night after Howie Roseman hit not one, but two balls over the fence in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles GM will be on the clock again after 18 picks are made in Friday night’s second round. It’s the 51st overall selection and that will be followed by a third-round choice at No. 83 overall.

That is unless…well, Howie being Howie those two picks may not come at those numbers and could grow by one or two.

This is sometimes where things get a little wonky.

Some would argue the wonkiness actually begins in the first round, but on Thursday night, Roseman got it right.

Jordan Davis was the best defensive tackle in the draft and A.J. Brown is one of the top-five receivers already in the NFL.

Like in 2020, when Roseman went quarterback in the second round and took Jalen Hurts less than a year after giving Carson Wentz a monster contract.

Or 2019 when Roseman reached for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who is now trying to salvage a wreck of an NFL career by learning how to be a tight end this summer.

Or 2017 when the GM opted to take Sidney Jones, just a handful of weeks after he tore his Achilles.

Would the Eagles do the same thing with Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo if he’s still on the board at No. 51?

It will be interesting to see, but maybe the timetable of making a Super Bowl push has been accelerated after Thursday. Acquiring someone of the caliver of Brown could force a recalibration in expectations, so maybe Roseman wants a player who can help immediately and not have to wait a year for Ojabo’s Achilles’ tear to be fully rehabbed.

The key to any Friday success will be staying true to the board and not reaching for a need.

They still have a lot of those, but they have to simply take the most talented player they have ranked, whether that’s another defensive lineman to double down on taking defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round.

Here are some players who I think have a shot to be Eagles by the time Friday night ends:

CORNERBACKS

Marcus Jones. The Houston product may have the best shot of being picked at No. 51. The Eagles brough him in for a visit and, while he is dangerous kick returner, his ability in the slot could man a move back outside for Avonte Maddox. Maddox struggled there in his one season experiment, but his confidence should be rock solid after a stellar season in the slot landed him a three-year contract extension. Or, he is just gives the Eagles more depth behind Maddox.

Tariq Woolen. The Eagles would be drafting him based on his upside and his length, at 6-4, 205 with near-34-inch arms. He’s only played CB for two years, so he could be a third-round target should the Eagles go a different direction in the second round.

Roger McCreary. Doesn’t have the traits the Eagles would want, so perhaps he is also a third-round target depending on how things go in Round Two.

SAFETIES

There are several who could fit the bill for the Eagles, though the Eagles may feel like they can sign veteran Tyrann Mathieu once the draft ends, so there would have to be one they really like to make them go get him.

Jaquan Brisker. The Penn State product grew up in Pittsburgh, but he would certainly look good in the eastern part of the state.

Jalen Pitre. The Baylor product is a fierce competitor and solid leader.

JT Woods. The Eagles took notice of the “other” Baylor safety when they were scouting Pitre.

Nick Cross. The Maryland product is raw but should develop nicely into a solid NFL prospect.

EDGE

Arnold Ebiketie. Another member of a strong Penn State class, this former Temple player had a breakout season in 2021.

Josh Paschal. Three-year captain at Kentucky.

Alex Wright. Sturdy 6-5, 271-pound product from UAB.

Nik Bonitto and DeAngelo Malone. Perhaps two longshots but both should be in the conversation.

LINEBACKER

Christian Harris. Another player from Alabama wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Tyler Anderson and Chad Muma. Both guys are rangy and could be good understudies to Haason Reddick

OFFENSIVE LINE

Cam Jurgens. The Eagles love the Nebraska center.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.