On Second Watch: Eagles Starting To Feel 'Super' Again
PHILADELPHIA - Even curtains couldn't hide what was going on at AT&T Stadium Sunday when the Eagles broke through after six disastrous years in North Dallas with a 34-6 rout in which the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, amassed all of 146 yards at 2.6 yards per clip.
It was the rare 60 minutes of inevitability in the parity-driven NFL, almost a homecoming game on the road for Philadelphia scheduled as a breather for the actual big game to come.
It was also the official changing of the guard in what has been the haves and the have-nots in the NFC East.
For years, the league's most high-profile division has boiled down to Cowboys vs. Eagles while the Giants and Commanders served as the also-rans. The arrival of Jayden Daniels and the departure of Daniel Snyder inside the Beltway, coupled with a curious offseason in Dallas has relegated the Cowboys from Premier League status to the undercard in favor of a Washington team that will arrive at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night at 7-3 with a chance to see-saw back into first place.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, are imploding in front of America's eyes in the form of Jerry Jones' public existential crisis over the architecture of his $6 billion palace just outside Dallas or Micah Parsons' selfish finger-pointing which all pales in comparison to Cooper Rush playing quarterback.
For the Eagles, a five-game winning streak after a pedestrian 2-2 start is a return to the elite status that has become expected by the entitled in the Delaware Valley until the San Francisco 49ers stole Philadelphia's soul after a 10-1 get-off in 2023.
The 2024 Eagles now look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender again, at least to everyone outside the area.
"I think everyone except Eagles fans thinks that the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender," former league executive Andrew Brandt wrote on the X Platform.
Philadelphia hasn't lost with A.J. Brown on the field in 2024, the young defense has somehow outperformed an All-Star team on offense that is playing as advertised with all of it in support of a relentless quarterback in Jalen Hurts.
None of that means the calls for Nick Sirianni's job will not return with one loss to the Commanders despite the .683 winning percentage or that Detroit, Kansas City, and perhaps Baltimore are slightly better equipped to go the distance.
It does mean that the Eagles are sitting at the big boy table again and that kind of relevancy was the goal inside the NovaCare Complex all along.
