Philadelphia Eagles Superstar Comments On Training Camp Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles dealt with some injuries throughout the summer, including to wide receiver AJ Brown.
He missed time due to a hamstring injury but while this is the case, he made it clear that he’s not worried with the Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys coming up on Thursday.
"I think that's nothing to worry about," Brown said. "It comes down to executing and doing your job. And I think whoever is out there is going to do their job."
The Eagles won't be missing the superstar WR for Week 1
Earlier in the week, Brown was asked if he’d be ready to go and responded by saying: “Hell yeah.”
Brown missed four games last year and the Eagles went 2-2 over that stretch with losses against the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In games that Brown was healthy in the regular season, Philadelphia went 12-1. Then, they went 4-0 in the playoffs, so overall, the Eagles went 16-1 with Brown in the lineup last year. Earlier in the summer, there were some nerves on social media about Brown’s injured hamstring. But, clearly, he doesn’t feel the same and should be alright.
It's been a long road to get here, but the regular season will begin on Thursday between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincolin Financial Field. When these two teams last faced off, it didn't go Dallas' way, to say the least. The Eagles welcomed their bitter rival to Lincoln Financial Field and took them down 41-7 to improve their record to 13-3 at the time. Jalen Hurts didn't play in that game and Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee led the charge at quarterback. Brown had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkely exploded in the game. Smith had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Barkley had 167 rushing yards.
It's going to be a fun night on Thursday and at the very least it sounds like the Eagles are going to have Brown in the lineup and be as close to full strength as possible right now.