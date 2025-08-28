Ready Or Not, Eagles May Have To Turn To Recently-Acquired Quarterback
PHILADELPHIA – The way Howie Roseman figured it, he has been to only one Thursday night college football game in the last 10 years. That game was when he arrived at Pitt Stadium to watch the Panthers and North Carolina Tar Heels tangle on Nov. 11, 2021.
The two quarterbacks that night put on a show, and Roseman watched through his binoculars. He saw Pitt’s Kenny Pickett throw for 346 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 overtime win over Heels QB Sam Howell, who threw for 296 yards and two TDs in a losing effort. The Eagles' general manager ended up trading for both of them after not being able to land them in the draft.
“Howie’s a great dude,” said Howell after Wednesday’s practice as the Eagles ramp up to open the season on Thursday against the Cowboys. “Obviously, a lot of respect for what he’s done. He told me the story about how he came to that Thursday night game (Pitt-UNC) and ended up trading for both me and Kenny. So that’s kind of funny.”
Sam Howell Is Taking A Crash Course In Eagles Playbook
The careers of both Pickett and Howell have yet to take off. Both have been traded three times since entering the league just three years ago.
“Up and down,” was how the soon-to-be 25-year-old Howell responded when asked to describe his career so far. “I still myself as a young player who’s getting better. Hopefully, I get another opportunity in this league to play again. And when I do, I’ll be ready for it.”
That time could come in the opener. He could be just one play away from helping sooner rather than later, because If something happens to starter Jalen Hurts during the game, Howell will likely be the next man up. That backup is supposed to be Tanner McKee, but he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand that could sideline him on Sept. 4.
He just arrived last Sunday, leaving him a small window to play catch-up in a new offense with new teammates who has yet to develop any chemistry. Since arriving, he has spent most of his time inside the building, cramming in the playbook and being coached by head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterbacks coach Scot Loefler, just in case his number is called.
“This is my fifth offense that I’ve had to learn in the NFL,” he said. “So, I’m kind of used to learning new things, and I feel like I do pretty well in learning things pretty fast, so I’ll be ready to go.”
