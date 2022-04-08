Rodney McLeod Set to Join Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal with former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, according to NFL Media.

The Colts had been one of the teams kicking the tires on Tyrann Mathieu when it came to the safety market, but instead went the more cost-effective route with McLeod, who obviously has a history with Colts head coach Frank Reich, Philadelphia's offensive coordinator during McLeod's first two seasons with the Eagles.

One of the better free-agent signings in Eagles history, McLeod spent six seasons in Philadelphia developing as one of the team's leaders both on the field and in the community.

Overall, McLeod has started 123 games across 10 NFL seasons, the first four with the then-St. Louis Rams before arriving in Philadelphia where he served as a starter when healthy, first as the complement on the back end to Malcolm Jenkins and then essentially taking over Jenkins' leadership role when Jenkins went back to New Orleans.

Last season, the Eagles' starters at safety were McLeod and Anthony Harris, teammates in college at the University of Virginia who reunited in the pro ranks.

Both were free agents and when Philadelphia decided to bring back Anthony Harris on a one-year deal, the writing was on the wall for McLeod, who remarked to SI.com's Eagles Today that his time with the Eagles was likely over at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Banquet in Atlantic City last month.

McLeod, who will turn 32 in June, was in Atlantic City to be honored as the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award winner for his work in the community.

Harris is a year younger than McLeod and has more of a history with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, dating back to their days together with the Minnesota Vikings.

McLeod originally arrived in Philadelphia as a free agent from the Rams in 2016 and played in 80 games (including playoffs) with Philadelphia, amassing 11 interceptions with four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He overcame torn ACLs early in the 2018 season and late in the 2020 campaign.

His end-zone pick of Washington’s Taylor Heinicke in the final seconds during the Eagles’ 20-17 win in Week 17 helped clinch a playoff spot this past season but the apex of his career was certainly Super Bowl LII, the franchise's only Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles are currently penciling in Harris and Marcus Epps at safety for the 2022 season but are also keeping an eye on the Mathieu market and are still expected to add a safety in the draft later this month.

