Kayshon Boutte Trade? Why Saints Should Pursue Ascending Patriots Receiver
The Saints were floated as a team to watch before the Patriots traded Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys, but could New Orleans and New England now collaborate on a different kind of deal?
The Saints have a high-upside receiver room led by Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. However, Olave's future is uncertain due to his lengthy concussion history, and New Orleans could use more young talent in its receiver room.
Enter: Kayshon Boutte. Maybe.
A sixth-round pick in 2023, Boutte, once a can't-miss prospect at LSU, entered the NFL with character concerns and put together a forgettable rookie campaign. After enduring gambling-related legal woes during the ensuing offseason, Boutte wasn't guaranteed a roster spot ahead of his sophomore campaign in New England. But Boutte worked his tail off during the summer, earned a roster spot, and eventually posted 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a solid season for the 23-year-old, one that seemingly established him as a part of the Patriots' future. Nevertheless, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jordan Schultz both floated Boutte in trade rumors ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's reasonable to assume that head coach Mike Vrabel and the new regime in New England are open to trading the third-year wideout.
So, should the Saints consider trading for Boutte? It would make sense, and not just because Boutte is from Louisiana and played his college ball at LSU.
Boutte isn't a dynamic, speedy receiver, but he's a tough possession wideout who runs solid routes and can make plays down the field. He also shook off pre-draft coachability concerns by proving himself as a hard worker at the NFL level.
Sure, Boutte's off-field issues are concerning, as is his recent penchant for speaking too candidly during media availabilities. New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore might want to avoid such risks as he looks to establish a new culture.
Still, it likely wouldn't take more than a fifth-round pick to acquire Boutte, who's on the roster bubble ahead of his third summer with the Patriots. If you're the Saints, where's the harm and rolling the dice on a talented, ascending wideout who could be cut if things don't work out?
Just something to think about in the weeks and months ahead.
