T.J. Edwards will Likely Wear Green Dot, but Keep Eye on Marcus Epps

BEREA, Ohio – The green dot.

It may sound like a character Dr. Suess would have turned into another award-winning children’s book, but in the world of the NFL, it is a sticker a defensive player has on his helmet to indicate he is wearing the communication device that allows him to relay the defensive coordinator’s call to his teammates.

In short, they are the quarterback of the defense.

Who will that player be for the Eagles this season?

It was a question posed by co-host Jody McDonald to me on Jakob Media’s Birds365 show Friday morning.

It’s widely assumed that linebacker T.J. Edwards will be that player. He wore it last year, but he didn’t start wearing it until about halfway through the season when he took over as the full-time middle linebacker.

The player who wore the green dot at the start of last season for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was Eric Wilson, the player Edwards ended up eventually replacing in the lineup. Wilson played so poorly that he was eventually released on Nov. 3.

McDonald’s take was an interesting one. He believes it will be safety Marcus Epps.

Not a bad thought.

Epps will likely play 90 percent or more of the team’s reps, perhaps not out of choice but out of necessity since the Eagles’ safeties are still being mixed and matched as they head into their second day of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Friday afternoon.

It was thought-provoking but it will, in all probability, be Edwards again, though Gannon threw the door open a bit when he met with reports prior to Thursday’s practice vs. the Browns.

The DC was asked about a possible linebacker rotation. It is something Gannon does with the defensive line, but his linebackers?

It makes sense given the depth of talent at that spot.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon talked about the green dot prior to Thursday's practice.

“You saw earlier in the year we did that a little bit and then it kind of calmed down a little bit," he said. "It really goes down to who is our best people and what we're trying to do that week, what are our favorable matchups. Also, you have to take into consideration who's calling the defense, the green dot, because you don't want that guy subbing out a ton.

“We've done it, but you would like to - 80% of the snaps you would like to be able to just say it and that's what gets ripped. You don’t want to be sitting there all the time in certain situations.

“I think that process will sort out in the next couple weeks, but there is value to having multiple guys that can step in and play really good football for us and help us win games.”

Edwards was subbed in and out quite a bit last year even after being inserted into the starting lineup, topping out with 72 snaps vs. the New York Giants in Week 16 and then 62 against Washington in Week 17.

"I feel a lot more confident, just knowing how JG is gonna call things, the expectations of what (LB) coach (Nick) Rallis wants so I think just going into that and me trying to relay that information to the guys that just got here has been big,” Edwards said shortly after training camp opened in late July.

“So our meetings are interactive and it's big to continue to grow what you've learned in the past but also that we're all on the same page."

Yeah, it will be Edwards with the green dot again, but McDonald’s theory about it potentially being Epps has merit.

