The Latest On Eagles' Cam Jurgens' Status For NFCCG
PHILADELPHIA - After testing his balky back in pre-game warmups under the observation of head trainer Tom Hunkele and GM Howie Roseman, Eagles starting Cam Jurgens headed back indoors after a long conversation with two and is not expected to start in Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and the Eagles.
Once Jurgens went inside, Philadelphia continued its pre-game prep with second-team All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson taking over the center reps with second-year player Tyler Steen inserted at LG.
Jurgens was unable to practice this week until Friday and declined to speak to reporters after saying he was off to get treatment for the injury he suffered in the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
However, Jurgens was not declared inactive, an indication he may be used in an emergency capacity. Hunkele did give Jurgens a thumbs up before the center walked inside, perhaps a not to the plan of Dickerson starting and Jurgens pushing through if needed.
The Eagles' official inactives were emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, defensive backs Eli Ricks and Lewis Cine, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard and Nick Gates, and wide receiver Ainias Smith.
For Washington, the key absences are right guard Sam Cosmi, who is out with a torn ACL, and defensive tackle Daron Payne, who is down with knee and finer issues.
Also inactive for the Commanders are WR K.J. Osborn, emergency QB Jeff Driskel, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Chris Rodrigues, and linebacker Dominique Hampton.
MORE NFL: Commanders OC Explain Secret Sauce To A Vic Fangio Defense