Trio Of Popular Former Eagles Among Senior Nominees for Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2025
PHILADELPHIA - Three high-profile former Eagles are among the 183 players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 in the Seniors category.
Quarterback Ron Jaworksi, wide receiver Mike Quick, and linebacker Seth Joyner are in the group of hopefuls that consists of 100 offensive players, 77 defensive players, and six special teamers.
After coming to the Eagles in a 1977 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Jaworski played 10 years in Philadelphia, setting numerous passing records, including career marks for completions (2,088), touchdowns (175), and yards (26,963).
Jaworski led the Eagles to their first NFC title in 1980 and the franchise's first appearance in the Super Bowl vs. the Oakland Raiders, He earned a Pro Bowl selection that season and was named the NFL Player of the Year by UPI and the Maxwell Football Club that season.
Quick remains a fixture in Philadelphia as the Eagles' popular radio color commentator. The five-time Pro Bowl selection ranks among the franchise's all-time career and single-season receiving leaders in terms of catches (363), yards (6464), and TDs (61).
Joyner was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 1991, and played linebacker for eight seasons in Philadelphia (1986-93), where he was a three-time All-Pro selection (1991-93) and two-time Pro Bowl selection (1991, 1993). Joyner is the only player in Eagles history to record at least 35 sacks and 15 INTs and is one of just two players in team history with 20 forced fumbles.
Others with Philadelphia ties nominated are running backs Timmy Brown and Herschel Walker, receiver Harold Jackson, tight end Jimmy Giles, offensive lineman Al Wistert; linebackers Maxie Baughan, and Bill Bergey and punter Sean Landeta.
Brown, Baughan, Bergey, and Wistert are already in the Eagles Hall of Fame and the franchise retired Wistert's No. 70 in 1952.
The Seniors Screening Committee, a new entity created this year by the HOF to add additional input around the overall selection process, will reduce the list to 50 players over the next several weeks.
Once the Seniors Screening Committee has completed its work, the separate Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will make additional reductions in several increments. In late fall, the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will select three Seniors as Finalists for possible election with the Class of 2025.
SENIOR PLAYER NOMINEES FOR THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025
(Players must have last played at least 25 full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination in this category. Qualifications include five years of service and at least one recognized postseason honor.)
QUARTERBACKS (16): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Boomer Esiason, Roman Gabriel, James “Shack” Harris, Bobby Hebert, Jeff Hostetler, Ron Jaworski, Jack Kemp, Dave Krieg, Daryle Lamonica, Don Meredith, Jim Plunkett, Phil Simms, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams.
RUNNING BACKS (25): Alan Ameche, Ottis Anderson, Jon Arnett, Larry Brown, Timmy Brown, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, John David Crow, Clem Daniels, Hewritt Dixon, Chuck Foreman, Willie Galimore, Pat Harder, Marv Hubbard, Cecil Isbell, Daryl Johnston, Verne Lewellen, Christian Okoye, Bill Osmanski, Glenn Presnell, Mark van Eeghen, Herschel Walker, Byron “Whizzer” White, Sammy Winder, Paul "Tank” Younger.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS (31): Mark Bavaro, Gino Cappelletti, Raymond Chester, Todd Christensen, Mark Clayton, Gary Collins, Isaac Curtis, Carroll Dale, Lavvie Dilweg, Boyd Dowler, Henry Ellard, Jimmy Giles, Billie Howton, Harold Jackson, Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Brent Jones, Homer Jones, Ken Kavanaugh, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Mike Quick, Bob Scarpitto, Sterling Sharpe, Del Shofner, Pat Studstill, John Taylor, Lionel Taylor, Otis Taylor, Rick Upchurch, Bobby Walston, Billy Wilson.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (28): Harris Barton, Dick Barwegan, Ed Budde, Randy Cross, Ray Donaldson, Ox Emerson, Bill Fralic, Gale Gillingham, Kevin Glover, Charles "Buckets” Goldenberg, Wayne Hawkins, Jay Hilgenberg, Chris Hinton, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Don Mosebar, Ralph Neely, Nate Newton, John Niland, Dick Schafrath, Luis Sharpe, Walt Sweeney, Fuzzy Thurston, Jim Tyrer, Ed White, Al Wistert.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (27): Lyle Alzado, George Andrie, Al “Bubba” Baker, Roger Brown, Ray Childress, Ben Davidson, Mark Gastineau, Bill Glass, L.C. Greenwood, Rosey Grier, Rich Jackson, Ed "Too Tall” Jones, Sean Jones, Tom Keating, Eugene "Big Daddy” Lipscomb, Jim Marshall, Leonard Marshall, Harvey Martin, Leslie O’Neal, Michael Dean Perry, Lou Rymkus, Tom Sestak, Otis Sistrunk, Fred Smerlas, Bubba Smith, Bill Stanfill, Greg Townsend.
LINEBACKERS (22): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Bill Bergey, Dan Conners, Mike Curtis, Joe Fortunato, Larry Grantham, Tom Jackson, Vaughn Johnson, Lee Roy Jordan, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Rod Martin, Clay Matthews Jr., Karl Mecklenberg, Matt Millen, Tommy Nobis, Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds, Andy Russell, Pat Swilling, Darryl Talley, Phil Villapiano.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (28): Dick Anderson, Bobby Boyd, Joey Browner, Deron Cherry, Nolan Cromwell, Thom Darden, Don Doll, Pat Fischer, Dave Grayson, Cornell Green, Merton Hanks, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Terry McDaniel, Tim McDonald, Eddie Meador, Jim Norton, Lemar Parrish, Jimmy Patton, Jake Scott, Dennis Smith, Jack Tatum, Roosevelt Taylor, Mike Wagner, Everson Walls, Dave Whitsell, Fred Williamson, Louis Wright.
PUNTERS/KICKERS (4): Jim Bakken, Norm Johnson, Sean Landeta, Nick Lowery.
SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Mel Gray, Steve Tasker.
