Versatile Eagles' Player Is Back On ERFA Tender; Covey Becomes Free Agent

Eagles LB/FB Ben VanSumeren is back for his third season in Philadelphia while the Eagles turned down an expensive restricted free agent tender on Britain Covey,

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren has signed his exclusive rights tender with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2023, VanSumeren, 24, is set to enter his third NFL season in September.

The athletic VanSumeren had carved out an interesting triple-threat role as a backup linebacker, special teams stalwart, and an occasional fullback in front of Saquon Barkley last season before he tore his ACL in a November practice.

VanSumeren underwent surgery under famed Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache and should be ready to go sometime this summer.

A core special-teamer for Michael Clay, VanSumeren played 213 snaps over 11 games with three tackles on the third phase and another 22 on offense as the fullback, a role that was increasing when he was injured. He was the fifth linebacker behind starters Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean as well as backups Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter.

With Burks leaving in free agency for Cincinnati, BVS could be kicked up on the depth chart at LB.

Meanwhile, the Eagles did not tender pending restricted free agent Britain Covey, which was expected because the minimum one-year offer would have been $3.26 million. Covey now becomes an unrestricted free agent that can sign with any team.

The receiver/punt returner is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played five games due to a broken scapula and some complications trying to come back from the injury.

One of the best punt returners in the NFL when healthy, Covey, 28, was starting to earn a bigger role on offense when the setback occurred. If he's given a clean bill of health, the Eagles might be interested in a lesser deal so they can take the PR duties off of star slot cornerback Cooper DeJean.

JOHN MCMULLEN

