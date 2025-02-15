What's Next For Eagles Veteran Who Got Super Bowl Ring In Behind-The-Scenes Role?
PHILADELPHIA – Before Saquon Barkley, there was James Bradberry, another player the New York Giants could not figure out how to win with when they had him.
Bradberry helped the Eagles get to the Super Bowl two years ago, putting together an All-Pro season at cornerback after the Giants let him walk in free agency. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Bradberry didn’t have the impact Barkley did in the Eagles Super Bowl LIX championship season, but he was a sturdy defender on the outside across from Darius Slay in 2022 and spent the season with the Eagles. He was never front-and-center this season, suffering what he said was an Achilles injury during training camp. He spent the year on injured reserve, ready just in case one of the rookies faltered. They never did.
So, Bradberry did what he could behind the scenes and worked with those rookies – Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The veteran said he could see the talent they had early in training camp.
“They could run really fast, and I could tell by the way they were digesting the information that they were given, they were applying it the next day,” he said. “They were gonna be able to make quick adjustments throughout the year, and throughout the season you saw the plays that they made, and it all came together in the Super Bowl.”
For his work behind the scenes, Bradberry will get his first Super Bowl ring.
"I think it was ultimately satisfying just to get a Super Bowl ring,” he said during the team’s locker cleanout on Thursday. “At the end of the day, it was cool to beat the Chiefs. They are one of the better teams in the league, but fortunately we were the best team in the league this year. I know those guys are gonna go on and do remarkable things as the years go on.”
Bradberry was the subject of rampant trade speculation during last offseason, but a deal never came. He willingly agreed to try playing safety because the Eagles were overflowing with cornerbacks. To his credit, he didn’t complain. All he did was put his head down and work.
He won’t be a part of whatever is to come for the Eagles and will likely be designated a post-June 1 cut, and save the Eagles $4.7 million under the salary cap.
“I'm glad I got to experience the Philadelphia Eagles fan base,” he said. “They're the greatest fanbase in the world. I'm glad I got to experience the highs and the lows (here). I'll always cherish these moments that I had and I'm just thankful.”
He will turn 32 before the start of next season. The market for him will likely be small if any. So, retirement could be in his future. Perhaps even coaching.
“I have thought about coaching, but I know those guys put in a lot of hours,” said Bradberry. “That's a whole other adjustment as a player. It's one thing to put in the hours as a player, and then get on the field, and reap the benefits and the awards from all the hard work you put in. I mean, I thought about coaching a little bit. We'll see.”
