Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts Hasn't Cleared Concussion Protocol
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big question mark swirling around right now.
The regular season is over and now the Eagles are preparing to face off against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs next weekend. Will Jalen Hurts be ready to go in time for the game, though?
Hurts hasn't seen any game action since Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. He was knocked out of the game early by a concussion and missed the last two games. It wasn't shocking that he missed Week 18 as pretty much all of the Eagles' starters sat. There have been a lot of questions about his status as he technically hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol yet.
Fans should be holding out hope, though. There are five steps in the league's concussion protocol. He reportedly took part in the team's walkthrough ahead of Week 18's season finale which could be a sign that he is nearing the end of the protocol.
The final phase of the concussion protocol is full football activity and clearance. The Eagles rested starters last week so it's not shocking that he didn't practice. But he can't technically clear it until he practices. We will find out more about Hurts' status on Wednesday when the team practices. If he returns to the field, then it would be likely that he would play. If he doesn't practice on Wednesday, then there would be cause for concern.
It's a nerve-wracking time with the playoffs here, but the NFL's concussion protocol has some pretty clear steps to return. Practice time is needed to clear the protocol so he technically can't clear it until he practices. We will find out more Wednesday.