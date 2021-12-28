With RB Issues Mounting, Kerryon Johnson Returns

Miles Sanders has been ruled out for Sunday with a broken hand and Jordan Howard is dealing with a stinger

PHILADELPHIA - With Miles Sanders out for the foreseeable future with a broken hand suffered in Sunday's 34-10 win over the New York Giants, the Eagles added some depth in the backfield by bringing back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad.

Johnson, 24, was with the Eagles in training camp and was performing well until chronic knee issues cropped up forcing Philadelphia to waive him with an injury designation on August 17.

Johnson ultimately cleared waivers and reverted to the Eagles' injured reserve list until Philadelphia worked out an injury settlement with the Huntsville, Ala., native on Aug. 26.

Johnson has worked out with a number of teams since then and did catch on with the San Francisco practice squad for a month earlier this season.

When healthy, Johnson has an intriguing set of skills with plus-abilities as a pass catcher and pass protector, the latter of which is arguably his biggest strength because so few RBs pick up the blitz well in the modern NFL game.

Once a second-round pick of the Lions in the 2018 NFL draft, the balky knee, and an influx of talent in the backfield over 2019-2020 in Detroit made Johnson expendable. The Eagles, in need of a capable third-down back as a complement to Sanders at the time, were happy to take a flyer on Johnson via waivers.

“The Eagles saw something in me and I appreciate them seeing it and I’m ready to give this organization 100 percent,” Johnson said after being claimed. “What I have left is 100 percent. That’s what I’m going to give, that’s what I’m going to fight for, that’s what I’m going to do, that’s who I’m going to be, and that’s what I’ve shown in the past and that’s what I’m going to keep showing.”

Johnson was asked about the knee issues that have slowed his career.

“I’m feeling better than I have in the past two years," Johnson said, "but it’s one thing to say it — I have to go out there and prove it every single day."

Sanders' status is uncertain moving forward other than he won't play Sunday against the WFT.

"Miles did break his hand and, obviously, he'll be out this week and then we will re-evaluate after a week," coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "We are hopeful we can get him back at some point this season, so he will not be going to IR."

If the Eagles did place Sanders, who leads the team in rushing with 754 yards on 137 carries, on IR he would be ruled out for the season because it would be the Penn State product's second trip to the list. He spent three games on IR after suffering an ankle sprain against Las Vegas.

Complicating matters is that Sanders' top backup, Jordan Howard (75 rushes, 380 yards, and three touchdowns), is dealing with a stinger suffered in the win over the Giants.

"Jordan Howard, MRI came back good and we're hopeful," Sirianni said. "I'm not going to put any timetables on anybody, but we're hopeful for Jordan."

The only healthy backs on the 53-man roster for the Eagles right now are Boston Scott (73-326-5) and Kenny Gainwell (55-209-4) with Jason Huntley and now Johnson in the mix to be elevated from the PS.

The other Eagles' roster moves on Tuesday were also PS-related with receiver John Hightower placed on the PS reserve/COVID-19 list and kicker Matt McCrane released from the PS.

Along with Johnson, the Eagles re-signed offensive lineman Luke Juriga to the PS.

